Train Hits School Van In Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, Two Students Dead; Railways Suspends Gatekeeper

Cuddalore: At least two students died and many others were seriously injured when a train rammed into a school van at a railway crossing in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:45 am, the school van carrying the students attempted to cross the railway level crossing Gate No. 170 (a non-interlocked manned gate) between Cuddalore and Alappakkam, and was hit by Train No. 56813 Villupuram–Mayiladuthurai passenger, Southern Railways said in a statement. The van carrying students was flung a distance away from the level crossing after it was hit. The loco pilot managed to stop the train after traversing some distance.

'Van Driver Insisted On Opening Gate'

Preliminary inquiry by Railways revealed that while the gatekeeper proceeded to close the gate, the van driver insisted on allowing the van to cross the gate.

"The gatekeeper opened the Gate due to the van driver insisting to open for reaching the school early. He should not have opened the gate as per the safety rules of Railway train operations. As the gatekeeper violated the safety rules, he has been suspended now, and the process has been initiated to remove him from service as per the extant procedure," the Railways said.

Young Lives Lost

The deceased students were identified as Nimilesh (12), a class 6 student, and Sarumathi (16), a Class 11 student of a private school. Two more students -- Chezhiyan (15), Vishwes (16), both in Class 10 -- and van driver Shankar (47) were seriously injured in the crash and have been admitted to the Cuddalore Government Hospital for treatment.

Annadurai (55), who witnessed the incident, was seriously injured after being electrocuted and was also admitted to the hospital. Following the accident, the onlookers thrashed the gatekeeper, who was eventually rescued by District Superintendent of Police Jayakumar, who, along with Collector S.P. Aditya Senthilkumar, had reached the spot.

A tense situation prevailed as members of the public engaged in arguments with the police, including the Superintendent of Police. A formal investigation has been initiated by the Railways and district authorities to determine the exact cause of the accident and to fix accountability. "A committee of officers from Safety, Operations and the Engineering branch are investigating the incident," the Railways said.

Railways, CM Stalin Announce Ex Gratia

Southern Railways expressed deep regret for the loss of lives and for those injured in the accident. The Railway doctors, it said, are also monitoring the patients admitted to the hospital, and if required, they will be shifted to JIPMER, Puducherry, for advanced treatment.

The Railways announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 Lakh to the kin of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for other injured people.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said he was deeply shocked and pained by the tragic news. "I extend my heartfelt condolences and comfort to the parents, relatives, and friends of the deceased students, Nimilesh and Sarumathi," he wrote in a post in Tamil on his X handle.

Stalin instructed officials to provide high-quality treatment to the injured. "I have ordered that five lakh rupees each be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the parents of the children who lost their lives in this accident. Furthermore, one lakh rupees each for those severely injured and under treatment, and fifty thousand rupees each for those with minor injuries, have also been ordered to be provided," the CM said.