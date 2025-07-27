ETV Bharat / state

6 Dead, 29 Injured As Live Wire Rumour Triggers Stampede At Mansa Devi Temple In Haridwar

Visuals from the spot showing several ambulances lined up to shift the injured to nearby hospitals. ( ETV Bharat )

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): At least six people died and 29 others were injured in a stampede that broke out after rumour of a live wire at the stairs triggered panic among the devotees at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar on Sunday morning.

Eyewitnesses said there was heavy overcrowding in the temple premises as thousands of devotees thronged the site in view of the ongoing month of Shravan.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal said a total of 35 people were injured in the stampede, of which six people died in the hospital. "Around 9 am, we were informed that a stampede had occurred near the temple. Thirty five people were brought to the hospital, of which six people have died so far," Dobal said.

He said the incident happened around 100 metres on the stairs leading to the temple. "We have received inputs that there was a rumour of a live wire which triggered panic among the devotees, leading to the stampede," the SSP said, adding that police was probing the incident.

Eyewitnesses said chaos ensued as people waiting in queues began pushing each other, resulting in panic and a sudden rush. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey also confirmed that six people had died in the stampede. As per the inputs received by ETV Bharat, the death toll may increase as dozens of other devotees have been injured in the incident.