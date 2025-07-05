ETV Bharat / state

Puducherry First To Screen TB Patients Under Family Adoption Programme

New Delhi: Puducherry has become the first in the country to screen tuberculosis (TB) patients under the Family Adoption Programme, or FAP, which entails MBBS students adopting families to monitor their health conditions and give them consultation.

The National Medical Commission had in 2022 mandated the FAP as a part of the Competency-Based Medical Education curriculum, requiring each medical student to adopt three to five families, once he or she joins the MBBS course.

"During their routine visits to adopted families, students screen the members for symptoms suggestive of tuberculosis and help them with both diagnosis of the disease and treatment," said Dr C Venkatesh, State TB Officer of Puducherry.

The student follows up with the patient till the successful completion of a full course of anti-tubercular therapy, he said, adding that Puducherry, a Union Territory, has become the first in the country to include screening for TB patients under the programme. The FAP's objectives include understanding community dynamics, assessing health needs of its members, and generating data to inform and support evidence-based practices.

Case finding in TB control programmes has been passive for decades, and this being a patient-initiated activity, has its own limitation, Dr Venkatesh said. Contrarily, experts now recommend active case finding which is a provider-initiated activity. Here risk groups are approached and identified, thus early diagnosis and treatment initiation are possible, he said.

"Medical colleges of Puducherry have utilised the opportunity of Family Adoption Programme, to tap these medical students as a resource to screen the adopted family members for tuberculosis," he said. During their routine visits to allotted families, students screen the members for symptoms suggestive of TB and use a novel tool to assess the vulnerability status of the members for TB.