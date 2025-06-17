Jammu And Kashmir Govt Imposes Aerial Restrictions On Pahalgam And Baltal Routes Of Amarnath Yatra

By Mir Ishfaq

Anantnag: In a major step to ensure peaceful conduct of Amarnath Yatra and to ensure foolproof security arrangements for yatries, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to impose aerial ban on both the routes of Amarnath Yatra. The UT government has declared the entire pilgrimage route a No Flying Zone.

The decision comes on directions by the Ministry of Home Affairs Government of India in this regard.

Following the MHA directions, the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department has declared both Baltal and Pahalgam routes of Amarnath Yatra as No Flying Zones. The restriction applies to all types of aerial devices including drones, and balloons covering both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes. The aerial restrictions will be applicable from first July to 10th August 2025. However, these restrictions will not be implemented during an emergency situation like evacuation of medical cases, disaster management or surveillance operations conducted by security forces. A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for such exceptions will be issued subsequently.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan is chairing a high-level security meet on Tuesday to review security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. The annual Amarnath Yatra will start from 3rd July and culminate on August 09.

In view of the 22 April Pahalgam attack, 580 companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) are being deployed for smooth and peaceful conduct of the Yatra.