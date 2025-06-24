ETV Bharat / state

Childhood In Chains: E-Cigarettes, Drug-Laced Chocolates Addicting School Kids In Telangana

Hyderabad: The sixth-grade child used to be cheerful like children are. But the kid suddenly turned unusually quiet. His mother initially blamed exam stress until a strange smell from his school bag and sudden stomach pain led to a hospital visit. What followed was a horrifying revelation: the child had become addicted to drugs. And the child is not alone.

Drug addiction among children in Telangana is taking a dangerous turn with an estimated 200 students aged 12-18 addicted to drugs. According to official sources, in the past five months alone, over 600 drug users have been identified in Telangana, of whom more than 200 are students. The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TANAB) has launched an intensive crackdown after uncovering disturbing patterns of early-age drug exposure.

From Whiteners to Synthetic Drugs

According to officials, children are drawn to drug addiction with seemingly harmless substances like whiteners initially, but soon seek stronger highs, ending up with synthetic drugs, e-cigarettes, and even drug-laced chocolates and biscuits. It is learnt that the drugs are being sold discreetly near schools, hidden in grocery shops and pan stalls.

TANAB officials have found that students in at least 10 schools in Hyderabad and its suburbs are addicted to flavored e-cigarettes, with many even resorting to theft to fund their addiction. Drug packets were seized last year from the bags of four schoolchildren.

Dangerous Supply Chains, Investigations have revealed that: