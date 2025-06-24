Childhood In Chains: E-Cigarettes, Drug-Laced Chocolates Addicting School Kids In Telangana

Hyderabad: The sixth-grade child used to be cheerful like children are. But the kid suddenly turned unusually quiet. His mother initially blamed exam stress until a strange smell from his school bag and sudden stomach pain led to a hospital visit. What followed was a horrifying revelation: the child had become addicted to drugs. And the child is not alone.
Drug addiction among children in Telangana is taking a dangerous turn with an estimated 200 students aged 12-18 addicted to drugs. According to official sources, in the past five months alone, over 600 drug users have been identified in Telangana, of whom more than 200 are students. The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TANAB) has launched an intensive crackdown after uncovering disturbing patterns of early-age drug exposure.
From Whiteners to Synthetic Drugs
According to officials, children are drawn to drug addiction with seemingly harmless substances like whiteners initially, but soon seek stronger highs, ending up with synthetic drugs, e-cigarettes, and even drug-laced chocolates and biscuits. It is learnt that the drugs are being sold discreetly near schools, hidden in grocery shops and pan stalls.
TANAB officials have found that students in at least 10 schools in Hyderabad and its suburbs are addicted to flavored e-cigarettes, with many even resorting to theft to fund their addiction. Drug packets were seized last year from the bags of four schoolchildren.
Dangerous Supply Chains, Investigations have revealed that:
- A Mumbai-based gang is selling e-cigarettes to school students via local agents.
- Drug-laced ganja chocolates and biscuits are being trafficked from Rajasthan and Odisha and sold near educational institutions.
- Youngsters are falling prey due to peer pressure, and often believe their actions go unnoticed.
- No Cases Registered Against Students
- TANAB is focusing on rehabilitation rather than punishment.
- Psychological counseling is being provided instead of legal action.
- Rehabilitation centers are involved in helping children recover.
- Students are closely monitored to ensure their long-term well-being.
“We are compiling buyer lists based on seized mobile data from peddlers and ensuring that addicted minors are treated without ruining their future,” officials said.
Red Flags for Parents and Teachers
According to psychologist Sujani from the Drug Treatment Center (DRC), Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, early signs of drug addiction often go unnoticed. “Nearly 10% of those who come for counseling are young students. They think trying drugs once is harmless. But sudden mood swings, excessive excitement, unexplained sadness, or crying should not be ignored,” she warned.
A Wake-Up Call
DSP Madhumohan Reddy of TANAB has cautioned that if the trend is not curbed now, students could end up committing serious crimes under the influence of drugs.