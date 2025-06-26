ETV Bharat / state

Actor Krishna Arrested, Police Confirm He Had Bought Drugs Through Bank Transactions

Chennai: Police have arrested actor Krishna after it was confirmed that he had purchased drugs through bank transactions.

Earlier, actor Srikanth, accused of procuring drugs from former AIADMK executive Prasad, was arrested and sent to jail. During Pradeep's interrogation, who was also arrested in the case, it came to fore that Krishna, was also involved.

Following this, Nungambakkam police summoned Krishna, who was in Kerala, to appear for questioning. Krishna appeared at the police station on Wednesday afternoon with his lawyer in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Jayachandran.

Blood test

Nungambakkam police interrogated Krishna. They also took him to a government hospital where a blood test was conducted to ascertain whether he performed a blood test to find out if he had abused drugs. The report revealed he had not used any contraband in the last 45 days.