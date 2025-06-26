ETV Bharat / state

Actor Krishna Arrested, Police Confirm He Had Bought Drugs Through Bank Transactions

A blood test on Krishna revealed he had not used any contraband in the last 45 days.

Police have arrested actor Krishna after it was confirmed that he had purchased drugs through bank transactions
Chennai: Police have arrested actor Krishna after it was confirmed that he had purchased drugs through bank transactions.

Earlier, actor Srikanth, accused of procuring drugs from former AIADMK executive Prasad, was arrested and sent to jail. During Pradeep's interrogation, who was also arrested in the case, it came to fore that Krishna, was also involved.

Following this, Nungambakkam police summoned Krishna, who was in Kerala, to appear for questioning. Krishna appeared at the police station on Wednesday afternoon with his lawyer in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Jayachandran.

Blood test

Nungambakkam police interrogated Krishna. They also took him to a government hospital where a blood test was conducted to ascertain whether he performed a blood test to find out if he had abused drugs. The report revealed he had not used any contraband in the last 45 days.

Cyber crime action

The Nungambakkam Special Task Force police conducted a raid at Krishna's house in Besant Nagar area of ​​Chennai on Thursday. However, no drugs were found in the actor's residence.

The police also examined Krishna's bank transactions. The investigation did not find any evidence of any money transfer to former AIADMK executive Prasad and drug supplier Pradeep. However, police found that Krishna's cell phone contained some 'code words'that he had used to communicate with his friends on WhatsApp.

Further, when Krishna's other transactions were examined, it was discovered that he had made money transfers to Kevin, who supplied drugs. Following this, the police arrested Kevin and brought him to the police station for questioning.

Subsequently, Joint Commissioner Vijayakumar, Deputy Commissioner Jayachandran and others conducted a thorough investigation on Krishna and it came to fore that he had Krishna had bought drugs from Kevin.

