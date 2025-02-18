Asaduddin Owaisi Should Migrate To Pakistan, Stop Dirty Politics In India: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Sambhal: Acharya Pramod Krishnam has slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's claim of Muslim exodus from Sambhal, saying he should migrate to Pakistan and stop indulging in such dirty politics. Sambhal Police too have refuted Owaisi's allegations.

"Not a single person has migrated from Sambhal. Yes, some criminals have migrated. People, who killed police and were involved in violence, are absconding," Krishnam said.

According to him, instead of doing dirty politics in India, Owaisi should migrate to Pakistan. "Owaisi should migrate from India to Pakistan and not indulge in such dirty politics in India. If there is any financial issue, then we can arrange for his visa, ticket and a chartered plane," he added.

On February 16, Owaisi had wrote on his X handle that many Muslims were being forced to migrate from Sambhal and urged the government to stop targeting the minorities.

"An atmosphere of such fear and oppression has been created in Sambhal that people are being forced to leave their homes. The government must stop targeting Sambhal's Muslims and punishing them collectively, steps for reassurance must be taken as soon as possible. Modi and the BJP have repeatedly spread false rumours that Hindus were 'migrating' from some areas, and each time that was proven false. Here the police and the administration themselves are admitting that Muslims are being forced to migrate, so why is the government silent?," he had posted.

Refuting Owaisi's allegations, Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi had said on Monday that the allegation of exodus from Sambhal is incorrect. "People absconding are the ones who were involved in Sambhal violence," the SP had said.

Bishnoi also said that normalcy has been restored in Sambhal with children going to schools and opening of markets. "The issue of migration is 100 percent wrong. Nearly 2,500 to 3,000 people were involved in violence on that day and 79 people have been arrested," he added.

On November 24, 2024, violence broke out during the survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, leaving four people dead and 29 policemen injured.

