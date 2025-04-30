Merge PoK With India, Demands AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi: Senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday urged the Central Government to take steps to merge Pakistan Occupied Pakistan (PoK) with India.

On the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the time has come for India to take decisive action. "Today the entire country is with the Central Government and is hoping for a decisive action to prevent such incidents in future," he said. Bhardwaj said India witnessed a dastardly attack on civilians at Pahalgam. "There is anger among the youth and the entire country is looking towards the Central Government to take concrete action against Pakistan. History has given an opportunity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the same manner as Indira Gandhi got in 1971 and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999. Now is the time to bring PoK back to India," he said.

Bhardwaj said Pakistan is in possession of more than 72,000 sq km of Kashmir which is being used as a training centre for terrorists. "A factory of terrorists is being run from PoK from where they are sent to India," he said. The former minister asked the Centre to declare a war on Pakistan.

AAP's national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said the country is united in demanding a decisive lesson for Pakistan. Terrorism can be eradicated not by killing mosquitoes, but by eliminating their breeding ground," he said. Both Saurabh Bhardwaj and Anurag Dhanda stressed that if the government shows political will, it is possible to merge PoK with India. The day PoK is merged with India, peace will be restored there, development will take place and terror factories will be closed," Dhanda said.