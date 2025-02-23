ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Player To Complete 14,000 Runs In ODI Cricket

India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli scripted history by becoming the fastest player to reach 14,000 runs in ODI cricket.

India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli scripted history by becoming the fastest player to reach 14,000 runs in ODI cricket.
Virat Kohli (AP)
Dubai: Star India batter Virat Kohli became the fastest batter to score 14,000 ODI runs against Pakistan in their Champions Trophy 2025 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday, February 23.

Before this encounter, the 35-year-old Kohli needed 15 runs to reach the milestone. Kohli completed the feat with a boundary on the second ball of the 13th over. He achieved the feat during his 287th ODI innings.

Previously, he had amassed 13,985 runs in 286 innings at an average of 57.78, striking at 93.43. Tendulkar had reached the milestone in 350 innings while the Sri Lankan ace batter achieved the feat in 378 innings.

Kohli also became only the third batter across the globe after cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and legendary Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara to amass 14000 ODI runs. The right-handed batter holds the record for most hundreds in the 50-over format, being the only cricketer on the planet to have 50 ODI centuries.

Fastest To 14,000 ODI Runs
PlayerGroundMatchesInnings
Virat KohliDubai298287
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)Peshawar359350
Kumar Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL)Sydney402378

Apart from this, during the first innings, he became the Indian fielder with most catches taking 157 grabs surpassing Mohammad Azharuddin's tally of 156 catches. Both the Indian players are only two cricketers with 150 or more catches as a fielder.

Kuldeep Yadav was bowling the 47th over of the innings and Naseem Shah was facing the fourth delivery of the over. The Pakistan batter chipped it towards long-on where Kohli took a good low catch.

PlayerMatchesCatchCatch/Innings
R Dravid5043330.589
V Kohli547*3330.507
M Azharuddin4332610.512
SR Tendulkar6642560.311
RG Sharma496*2290.41

