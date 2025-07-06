ETV Bharat / sports

India Record Historic Win Against England In 2nd Test; Level Series

India's captain Shubman Gill, left, carries a stump as he celebrates with teammates after their win against England on day five of the second cricket test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Sunday, July 6, 2025. ( AP Photo/Scott Heppell )

Birmingham: Right-arm pacer Akash Deep bagged his maiden five-for, while Shubman Gill starred with the bat, as India thrashed hosts England by a whopping 336 runs in the second Test to level the five-match series 1-1. The win was even more special as the visitors had lost the first Test and did not have pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in their arsenal.

The hero of the match was Gill, who led from the front in both innings, by scoring a double hundred and a hundred, and in the way broke several records. Courtesy of Gill's heroics, India had set England an improbable target of 602, and it was always going to be an uphill task for the Ben Stokes-led side on the rain-curtailed fifth and final.

Despite having 10 overs less, the Indian bowlers rose to the occasion. England had already lost three wickets before coming into the final day.

Skipper Ben Stokes was trapped in front of the wickets by off-spinner Washington Sundar on the stroke of lunch, leaving England teetering at 153 for six, with India needing just four more wickets to win the game.

Jamie Smith (88) only delayed the inevitable but he became Akash Deep's fifth scalp as India was right on the top. Pacer Prasidh Krishna then removed Chris Woakes as India were just two wickets away.