India Record Historic Win Against England In 2nd Test; Level Series

Birmingham: Right-arm pacer Akash Deep bagged his maiden five-for, while Shubman Gill starred with the bat, as India thrashed hosts England by a whopping 336 runs in the second Test to level the five-match series 1-1. The win was even more special as the visitors had lost the first Test and did not have pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in their arsenal.
The hero of the match was Gill, who led from the front in both innings, by scoring a double hundred and a hundred, and in the way broke several records. Courtesy of Gill's heroics, India had set England an improbable target of 602, and it was always going to be an uphill task for the Ben Stokes-led side on the rain-curtailed fifth and final.
Despite having 10 overs less, the Indian bowlers rose to the occasion. England had already lost three wickets before coming into the final day.
Skipper Ben Stokes was trapped in front of the wickets by off-spinner Washington Sundar on the stroke of lunch, leaving England teetering at 153 for six, with India needing just four more wickets to win the game.
Jamie Smith (88) only delayed the inevitable but he became Akash Deep's fifth scalp as India was right on the top. Pacer Prasidh Krishna then removed Chris Woakes as India were just two wickets away.
Brandon Carse and Josh Tongue also delayed the inevitable. It was left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja who came to the party as he sent back Tongue, courtesy of a one-handed stunner by Mohammed Siraj at short mid-wicket. It was England's 9th wicket and India was just one wicket away from the win.
It was Akash Deep who fittingly got the final wicket as India bundled out England for 271 in their second essay. This is India's first Test win at Edgbaston, as the team had never won at the picturesque venue.
The third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar series will be played at the iconic Lord's in London from July 10.
As former India all-rounder and coach Ravi Shastri said on air, it was a Test match to remember for India and Shubman Gill.
Read more: History Favours India As England Chase Daunting 608-Run Target In Birmingham