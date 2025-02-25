PassengerAs Of Diverted Delhi-Bound American Airlines Flight Rebooked On Other flights: Rome airport

ETV Bharat / international

American Airlines flight 292 from New York to Delhi had to return and land at Fiumicino Airport yesterday due to a bomb alert.

American Airlines flight AA292 en route from New York to New Delhi that turned around over the Caspian Sea Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, sits on the tamarack of Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International airport.
American Airlines flight AA292 en route from New York to New Delhi that turned around over the Caspian Sea Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, sits on the tamarack of Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International airport. (AP)
By PTI

Published : Feb 25, 2025, 7:20 AM IST

New Delhi: Passengers of the Delhi-bound American Airlines flight from New York that was diverted to Rome due to a bomb alert on Sunday have been rebooked on other flights, a spokesperson of the Rome airport said on Monday.

"Priority was given to the 66 travellers, mostly Indian citizens, who did not have an entry visa for Italy," the Leonardo Da Vinci Airport spokesperson said in a statement to PTI. According to the statement, they were accommodated in the airport lounges overnight and assisted by the US airline and Aeroporti di Roma staff.

The flight, which had more than 200 people, was diverted to the airport on Sunday. "The passengers of American Airlines flight 292 from New York to Delhi, which was forced to turn back and land at Fiumicino Airport yesterday afternoon due to a bomb alert, have been rebooked on other flights departing from the Rome Fiumicino Airport today," the statement said.

Further, it said the aircraft, now cleared for departure following security checks, will be reintegrated into the airline's schedule tomorrow. Sources aware of the development said that on Sunday (February 23), a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was immediately formed at the Delhi airport soon after the threat message was received for the flight AA292.

The committee wanted the aircraft to be inspected at the nearest airport and later the plane diverted to Rome for the necessary checks, they added. On Sunday, American Airlines said in a statement that the flight AA292 was diverted to Rome due to a "possible security concern".

The airline had also said the possible issue was determined to be non-credible, but as per Delhi airport protocol, an inspection was required before landing in Delhi.

