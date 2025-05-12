ETV Bharat / health

International Nurses Day 2025: Urgent Solutions for a Workforce in Decline

In the middle of the summer of 2025, as International Nurses Day rolls around once more, the headlines barely budge. There is no parade. No breaking news alert. Just another day in hospitals, clinics, emergency rooms, and homes across the world where nurses routinely keep healthcare alive. But behind the calm, there is a storm gathering.

The latest World Health Organization report titled State of the World’s Nursing 2025, doesn’t mince words: we are facing a global crisis in the nursing workforce, one that threatens not only individual patient care but the stability of global health systems themselves.

Although they form more than 59% of the global health workforce, nurses are often treated as an afterthought in public health discourse.

They are the invisible infrastructure, the scaffolding upon which primary healthcare, maternal care, pandemic response, and palliative care rests. And yet, 78% of the world’s nurses serve just 49% of the population, leaving large parts of the globe (especially low- and middle-income countries) in dire need.

This Crisis Isn’t Just About Nurses

Let’s zoom out for a moment. This is not simply a story of underfunded hospitals or fatigued healthcare workers. This is a story of global inequity, gender bias, and economic short-sightedness all rolled into one. According to the WHO report, the projected nursing shortage will reach 4.1 million by 2030, with nearly 70% of that gap concentrated in Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean regions. These shortages are the result of underinvestment in education, poor working conditions, and a dangerous over-reliance on international recruitment.

In India, the crisis takes a specific form: with only 1.96 nurses per 1,000 people (far below the WHO recommended ratio of 3:1,000), urban hospitals are overburdened while Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities remain critically underserved. To make matters worse, a significant portion of trained Indian nurses are emigrating for better pay and working conditions abroad.

Healthy populations drive economic growth, and nurses are the key to unlocking both. Investing in nurses makes economic logic. According to a study referenced in the WHO and ICN reports, a 1% increase in nurse density can increase life expectancy by 0.02%. That might sound small, but each additional year of life expectancy is correlated with a 2.4% boost in GDP.

Why Nurses Are Leaving

Another pattern emerges from the WHO's survey responses: burnout, low wages, workplace violence, and the lack of professional respect are driving skilled nurses out of the profession. Over 86% of nurses report experiencing violence, and more than one-third say their real income has dropped since 2021.