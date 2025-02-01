ETV Bharat / business

India’s Border And Internal Security Marks Increase In Allocation

New Delhi: Emphasising the importance of border infrastructure and management, the union budget 2025-26 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday witnessed an increase of 32.89 per cent in its allocation.

The total outlay for border infrastructure and management increased sharply from Rs 3756.51 crore to Rs 5597.25 crore in 2025-26.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), including union territories, has also received a budget allocation of Rs 233210.68 crore for 2025-26, compared to the total budget of Rs 219643.31 crore announced in 2024-25 marking a significant increase of Rs 13,567.37 crore.

The increased allocation kept focus on securing international borders, improving checkposts, and enhancing surveillance infrastructure among others.

“The increase in budgetary allocation shows India’s concern over maintaining its internal security as well as keeping its border safe,” said renowned security expert Brigadier (Retd) BK Khanna to ETV Bharat.

Given the present situation along India’s border in the east and west, it was expected that the budgetary allocation would witness a sharp increase.

The budget allocation for National Security Council Secretariat, as well as all the central paramilitary forces including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Security Guard (NSG), Assam Rifles (AR), Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB) also witnessed an increase in their allocation.

The Central Armed Police Forces’ (CAPF) funding rose from Rs 96950.12 crore (2024-25) to Rs 109037.05 crore (2025-26), emphasising better infrastructure, weapons, and training.