ETV Bharat / business

'Aatmanirbharta In Pulses' To Benefit Farmers Of Rajasthan

NAFED and NCCF will be ready to procure Tur, Urad and Masoor as much as offered during the next three years from the registered farmers.

Rajasthan is among the top producers of pulses .
Rajasthan is among the top producers of pulses . (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 7:11 PM IST

Bharatpur: The Union budget 2025-26 has proposed Aatmanirbharta or self-sufficiency in pulses and the farmers of Rajasthan are seeing a silver lining in this as special attention would be given to the production of Tur, Urad and Masoor. The Centre has planned to launch a six-year mission to achieve this.

"Our government will now launch a 6-year 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses' with a special focus on Tur, Urad and Masoor. Central agencies (NAFED and NCCF) will be ready to procure these 3 pulses, as much as offered during the next 4 years from farmers who register with these agencies and enter into agreements," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed parliament.

Rajasthan is among the top producers of pulses as the western and eastern regions grow most of the crop.

"The pulse-producing farmers of Rajasthan will be directly benefited by this scheme. Lentils are produced in large quantities in Western Rajasthan and Kota. It is cultivated in about 38 lakh hectares in the entire state, which makes this region prominent in pulse yield," Deshraj Singh, additional director general (agriculture), said.

Singh added that Urad is grown in 5.5 lakh hectares, especially in Sawai Madhopur where it is cultivated in 40,000 hectares.

Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses

The mission will emphasize the development and commercial availability of climate-resilient seeds, enhancing protein content, increasing productivity, improving post-harvest storage and management and assuring remunerative prices to the farmers.

  1. Also Read:
  2. Govt Raises Limit For TDS On Interest Income For Senior Citizens To Rs 1 Lakh
  3. Mixed Responses By Tourism Experts On Budget Regarding Tourism Sector

Bharatpur: The Union budget 2025-26 has proposed Aatmanirbharta or self-sufficiency in pulses and the farmers of Rajasthan are seeing a silver lining in this as special attention would be given to the production of Tur, Urad and Masoor. The Centre has planned to launch a six-year mission to achieve this.

"Our government will now launch a 6-year 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses' with a special focus on Tur, Urad and Masoor. Central agencies (NAFED and NCCF) will be ready to procure these 3 pulses, as much as offered during the next 4 years from farmers who register with these agencies and enter into agreements," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed parliament.

Rajasthan is among the top producers of pulses as the western and eastern regions grow most of the crop.

"The pulse-producing farmers of Rajasthan will be directly benefited by this scheme. Lentils are produced in large quantities in Western Rajasthan and Kota. It is cultivated in about 38 lakh hectares in the entire state, which makes this region prominent in pulse yield," Deshraj Singh, additional director general (agriculture), said.

Singh added that Urad is grown in 5.5 lakh hectares, especially in Sawai Madhopur where it is cultivated in 40,000 hectares.

Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses

The mission will emphasize the development and commercial availability of climate-resilient seeds, enhancing protein content, increasing productivity, improving post-harvest storage and management and assuring remunerative prices to the farmers.

  1. Also Read:
  2. Govt Raises Limit For TDS On Interest Income For Senior Citizens To Rs 1 Lakh
  3. Mixed Responses By Tourism Experts On Budget Regarding Tourism Sector

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AATMANIRBHARTA IN PULSESSAWAI MADHOPURLENTILS PRODUCTIONNIRMALA SITHARAMANUNION BUDGET 2025 26

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.