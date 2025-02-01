ETV Bharat / business

'Aatmanirbharta In Pulses' To Benefit Farmers Of Rajasthan

Bharatpur: The Union budget 2025-26 has proposed Aatmanirbharta or self-sufficiency in pulses and the farmers of Rajasthan are seeing a silver lining in this as special attention would be given to the production of Tur, Urad and Masoor. The Centre has planned to launch a six-year mission to achieve this.

"Our government will now launch a 6-year 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses' with a special focus on Tur, Urad and Masoor. Central agencies (NAFED and NCCF) will be ready to procure these 3 pulses, as much as offered during the next 4 years from farmers who register with these agencies and enter into agreements," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed parliament.

Rajasthan is among the top producers of pulses as the western and eastern regions grow most of the crop.

"The pulse-producing farmers of Rajasthan will be directly benefited by this scheme. Lentils are produced in large quantities in Western Rajasthan and Kota. It is cultivated in about 38 lakh hectares in the entire state, which makes this region prominent in pulse yield," Deshraj Singh, additional director general (agriculture), said.