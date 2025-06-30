Rahul Gandhi To Address Rally In Bhubaneswar On July 11

New Delhi:, Upbeat over the recent Congress protests over large-scale crimes against women in Odisha, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will scale up his mission against the BJP government by addressing a rally in Bhubaneswar on July 11.

The 2024 Assembly elections were a shocker for the grand old party which was relegated to the third position in the eastern state where the saffron party came to power for the first time after defeating the BJD. According to Congress insiders, Rahul’s rally has been scheduled based on the feedback that the grand old party was being noticed across the state as a viable opposition even as the BJD struggles to get its act together.

“There is a proposal to hold a Rahul Gandhi rally in the state. We are planning to hold the event in July second week. We hope the state unit will get a big boost from the visit,” AICC in charge of Odisha, Ajay Kumar Lallu told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders, over 65,000 women and children have gone missing in Odisha where organ trading is rampant over the last few years. The crime rate against women in the state was 9.3 per cent till 2022 but has gone up by 8 per cent in the last one year alone and most of the victims were Dalits and tribals. Over the last one year, 54 rape cases and over 1,600 rape and murder cases have been registered in the state.

This had prompted the grand old party to send an all women to probe the issue. The team comprised veteran Deepa Dasmunshi, Lok Sabha MPs Praniti Shinde and S Jothimani, Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeeta Ranjan and former Mahila Congress chief Shobha Oza. Accordingly, the state unit had also sent a team to probe an incident in which two Dalits were allegedly tortured.

According to party insiders, besides flagging his concerns over the crimes against women, Rahul Gandhi is also likely to pick holes in the development claims of the state government which recently turned one.

“When the state government completed one year, they started putting up banners in villages. But they have not kept their poll promises. They said they will build community centres in metro cities but nothing has been done in this regard," said Lok Sabha MP Saptagiri Ulaka.

He said the BJP government in Odisha had assured Rs 10,000 financial aid for fishermen but has forgotten about it. "They had said three integrated parks would be built to generate 51,000 jobs but nothing has been done in this regard as well. They had promised old age pension of Rs 3,000 but are now saying only those over 80 years will get a Rs 3,500 pension," Ulaka said.

Party insiders said has been camping in the state since he was given the responsibility a few months ago and has been instrumental in energizing the local leaders and workers.