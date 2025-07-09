‘Probe Agencies Summoning Lawyers Who Give Legal Opinion’: SC Initiates Suo Motu Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has initiated a suo motu case in connection with the issue of investigation agencies summoning lawyers, who offer opinions or represent parties in cases, and examine if they can be put on notice.

The matter would be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria. The bench would take up the matter on July 14, when the court reopens after the summer break. The matter is titled as summoning advocates who give legal opinions or represent parties during the investigation of cases and related issues.

The apex court has decided to take up the matter against the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning a couple of senior lawyers. The ED had summoned senior lawyers Arvind Datar and Pratap Venugopal.

However, the central agency subsequently directed its officers to refrain from issuing summons to any advocate in money laundering investigations against their clients. Last month, in a communication, the central agency had said any exception to this rule could only be made after the "approval" of its director.

The counsel had offered legal advice to Care Health Insurance Limited on the employee stock ownership plan given to Rashmi Saluja, former chairperson of Religare Enterprises.

On June 25, the Supreme Court had said permitting either the police or probe agencies to directly summon lawyers for advising clients would undermine the autonomy of the legal profession.

A separate matter had come up before a bench comprising justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench emphasised that the legal profession was an integral component of the process of administration of justice. The apex court was hearing a plea of a Gujarat-based advocate, challenging an order of the high court.

During the hearing, the bench said, "Permitting the investigating agencies/police to directly summon defence counsel or advocates who advise parties in a given case would seriously undermine the autonomy of the legal profession and would even constitute a direct threat to the independence of the administration of justice”. The bench also framed a couple of questions on the matter.

"Some of the questions which arise for consideration are: (1) when an individual has an association with a case only as a lawyer advising the party, could the investigating agency/prosecuting agency/police directly summon the lawyer for questioning?" the bench asked.

The other question read, "Assuming that the investigating agency or prosecuting agency or police have a case that the role of the individual is not merely as a lawyer but something more, even then, should they be directly permitted to summon or should a judicial oversight be prescribed for those exceptional criteria?"

The bench said these questions require addressing on a comprehensive basis for "what is at stake is the efficacy of the administration of justice and the capacity of the lawyers to conscientiously, and more importantly, fearlessly discharge their professional duties".

The bench said that subjecting a professional, when he is a counsel in the matter, prima facie appears to be untenable, and is subject to further consideration by the court.

The bench said lawyers had certain rights and privileges guaranteed being legal professionals and, further, as a result of statutory provisions, and sought the assistance of the attorney general, the solicitor general, the chairperson of the Bar Council of India, and the presidents of the SCBA and SCAORA. The bench asked the case papers to be placed before the CJI for passing appropriate directions.

The lawyers' associations had urged the Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.