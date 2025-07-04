Lalu Yadav Vows To Uproot NDA From Bihar

By Dev Raj

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav attended the national executive of the party on Friday, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and the Election Commission of India (ECI) were trying to deprive the people of the right to vote. He vowed not to allow their 'goondagardi' (hooliganism) to prevail, and to uproot the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from the state.

The meeting attended by top RJD leaders assumed significance in the wake of the approaching Bihar Assembly elections and also the way the party would lead the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in it. It also authorised Lalu and his younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to take all decisions pertaining to the polls.

Donning a spotless white kurta-pajama and accompanied by wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Lalu arrived at the national executive at a posh hotel in Patna. This was his first meeting after being elected the party president for the 13th consecutive term.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi and security personnel helped the 78-year-old leader alight from the vehicle. He walked with an unstable gait and a bit of support from the people around, but there was no let-up in his piercing attack on the ruling NDA.

Lalu had come to the venue after giving a tongue-lashing to the RSS and BJP over the ongoing ‘special intensive revision’ (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound Bihar.

"The Sanghis (those owing allegiance to the RSS) have brought the democracy in the country to such a stage where the citizens are trying to save their franchise while the government is trying to snatch their right to vote," the RJD president said in a post on social media.

Writing further, he alleged that the Election Commission was “trying to deprive the electors of the right to vote. It is discouraging the voters and harassing them mentally, economically and socially. It is asking them to prove their citizenship instead of verifying their votes. It is not even accepting the Aadhaar card issued by the Government of India. We will not allow their goondagardi (hooliganism)."

Lalu inaugurated the party’s ‘closed-door’ national executive by lighting the lamp along with Rabri, Tejashwi, Bihar unit president Mangani Lal Mandal and others. Senior leaders and presidents of various state units from all over the country were also present on the occasion.

"All party workers and leaders should stay united and work together for the coming Assembly polls. We will uproot the BJP and NDA this time," Lalu said at the meeting. Several proposals were moved at the national executive, about which senior leaders briefed the media persons.

"Lalu Prasad would be anointed the national president tomorrow (Saturday), followed by an open convention in which state unit presidents from all over the country would participate and present their views," RJD MLA and spokesperson Bhai Virendra told reporters.

"Our party workers would also get an opportunity to talk about concerns at the open convention. Our leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and workers are ready to fight against the NDA. We believe we will succeed and will not let the game of the Election Commission prevail,” Virendra added.

The RJD was formed on July 5, 1997, after Lalu split the then Janata Dal to anoint Rabri Devi as the Bihar Chief Minister in his place in the wake of his impending arrest by the CBI in the Rs 1000 crore fodder scam.

Later in the evening, Tejashwi led a delegation of INDIA to meet the chief electoral officer of Bihar over the ongoing SIR.