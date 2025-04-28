Tense Scenes in Belagavi: CM Siddaramaiah's Anger Over Police Officer Sparks Outrage; Opposition Condemns Action

Belagavi: A major controversy erupted during a Congress protest rally organised in Belagavi against the Centre's policies and rising prices, as BJP women workers displayed black flags and attempted to storm the stage while Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was delivering his speech.
The protest took place at the CPED ground. As Siddaramaiah was speaking, BJP women activists waved black flags and tried to move towards the stage, creating a commotion. Amid the disruption, Siddaramaiah had to temporarily pause his speech. The Chief Minister then summoned police officers to the stage and appeared visibly agitated.
In a heated moment, Siddaramaiah, raising his voice, questioned, "Who is the SP (Superintendent of Police) here in Belagavi?" As an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) approached the stage, Siddaramaiah reportedly got angry and appeared raising his hand. Congress leaders intervened to calm him down, while police detained the BJP women activists displaying black flags.
Following the incident, Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar stepped down from the stage to assess the situation and talked to senior police officials, questioning how BJP protesters were allowed to breach the protest venue.
Meanwhile, BJP and JD(S) leaders strongly condemned Siddaramaiah’s behaviour towards the police officer. Sharing videos of the incident on social media platform X, opposition leaders launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister.
"At the Congress rally in Belagavi, nationalist women courageously raised slogans against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has previously spoken sympathetically about Pakistan and attempted to sow divisions within India’s unity. Disturbed by this, the Chief Minister, addressing a uniformed senior police officer in a derogatory tone, desperately tried to assault him. Such goon-like behavior is an insult to the dignity of the Chief Minister’s office," Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra said.
"Siddaramaiah’s actions and words have been increasingly outrageous. A few months ago, he humiliated a capable district collector at a public meeting, exposing his uncultured behavior. His recent outbursts, including an incident where he allegedly assaulted a woman in his home constituency and a previous case where he attacked veteran politician M. Mahadev in Mysuru — referred to in media as the 'Siddu-Guddu incident' — show a disturbing pattern."
"Raising your hand against a Superintendent of Police is utterly unbecoming of the office you hold. Behaving like a street rowdy in public and addressing officers disrespectfully is an inexcusable offense. Remember, your tenure is only five years, but government officers serve until retirement at 60. Power is not permanent for anyone. You must correct your misconduct," JD(S) leaders said.
Speaking to the media at the BJP office, BJP Mahila Morcha State President Manjula also condemned the incident, stating that Siddaramaiah’s behaviour with a police officer was "completely unacceptable."