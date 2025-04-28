ETV Bharat / bharat

Tense Scenes in Belagavi: CM Siddaramaiah's Anger Over Police Officer Sparks Outrage; Opposition Condemns Action

BJP women workers reached near the stage from where Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was addressing a Congress protest rally in Belagavi ( ETV Bharat )

Belagavi: A major controversy erupted during a Congress protest rally organised in Belagavi against the Centre's policies and rising prices, as BJP women workers displayed black flags and attempted to storm the stage while Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was delivering his speech.

The protest took place at the CPED ground. As Siddaramaiah was speaking, BJP women activists waved black flags and tried to move towards the stage, creating a commotion. Amid the disruption, Siddaramaiah had to temporarily pause his speech. The Chief Minister then summoned police officers to the stage and appeared visibly agitated.

In a heated moment, Siddaramaiah, raising his voice, questioned, "Who is the SP (Superintendent of Police) here in Belagavi?" As an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) approached the stage, Siddaramaiah reportedly got angry and appeared raising his hand. Congress leaders intervened to calm him down, while police detained the BJP women activists displaying black flags.

Following the incident, Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar stepped down from the stage to assess the situation and talked to senior police officials, questioning how BJP protesters were allowed to breach the protest venue.

Meanwhile, BJP and JD(S) leaders strongly condemned Siddaramaiah’s behaviour towards the police officer. Sharing videos of the incident on social media platform X, opposition leaders launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister.