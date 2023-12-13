لوک سبھا میں سکیورٹی میں سنگین کوتاہی
Published: 55 minutes ago
دہلی: پارلیمنٹ کی سیکیورٹی میں بڑی کوتاہی کا معاملہ سامنے آیا۔ یہاں لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران وزیٹرز گیلری سے دو نوجوان ایوان میں کود گئے۔ اس دوران انہوں نے ایوان میں دھواں والا بم بھی پھینکا۔ اس افراتفری کے بیچ لوک سبھا کی کارروائی ملتوی کر دی گئی۔
Security breach reported inside Lok Sabha as 2 people jumped down from the gallery and reportedly hurled gas-emitting objects. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/o7B7MPq9E6— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023
Antecedents being verified. Initial questioning related to security breach and who gave access. Finding out if any connection with those who jumped inside. Multi-agency questioning also likely: Delhi Police sources https://t.co/WTaMsDnfSe— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023
#WATCH | An unidentified man jumps from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion and the House was adjourned. pic.twitter.com/Fas1LQyaO4— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023
ابتدائی رپورٹ میں یہ بات سامنے آئی کہ لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران ایک نوجوان وزیٹرز گیلری سے ایوان میں کود گیا۔ بعد میں کانگریس کے رکن پارلیمنٹ ادھیر رنجن چودھری نے بتایا کہ دو نوجوانوں نے وزیٹرز گیلری سے ایوان میں چھلانگ لگائی اور ان کی طرف سے کوئی چیز پھینکی گئی، جس سے گیس نکل رہی تھی۔ ارکان پارلیمنٹ نے اسے پکڑ لیا اور سکیورٹی اہلکار اسے باہر لے گئے۔ ایوان کی کارروائی دو بجے تک ملتوی کر دی گئی۔ یہ یقینی طور پر سیکورٹی کی سنگین خلاف ورزی ہے کیونکہ آج ہم ان لوگوں کی برسی منا رہے ہیں جنہوں نے 2001 میں پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کے دوران اپنی جانیں قربان کیں۔
#WATCH | Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks on an incident of security breach and commotion in the House.— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023
"Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs, they were brought… pic.twitter.com/nKJf7Q5bLM
لوک سبھا میں سیکورٹی میں سنگین کوتاہی کے معاملے پر کانگریس کے رہنما و رکن پارلیمنٹ کارتی چدمبرم نے کہا ہے کہ "اچانک تقریباً 20 سال کی عمر کے دو نوجوان وزیٹرز گیلری سے ایوان میں داخل ہوئے اور ان کے ہاتھ میں بم تھے جن سے پیلا دھواں نکل رہا تھا۔ ان میں سے ایک اسپیکر کی کرسی کی طرف بھاگنے کی کوشش کر رہا تھا۔ کچھ نعرے لگا رہے تھے۔ دھواں زہریلا ہو سکتا ہے۔ یہ سیکورٹی کی سنگین خلاف ورزی ہے بالخصوص 13 دسمبر کو جس دن 2001 میں پارلیمنٹ پر حملہ ہوا تھا"۔
#WATCH | Security breach in Lok Sabha | Congress MP Karti Chidambaram says "Suddenly two young men around 20 years old jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hand. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke. One of them was attempting to run… pic.twitter.com/RhZlecrzxo— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023
اسی معاملے پر سماج وادی پارٹی کی رہنما ورکن پارلیمنٹ ڈمپل یادو نے بھی رد عمل کا اظہار کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ ''یہ پارلیمنٹ کی سکیورٹی میں انتہائی سنگین کوتاہی ہے۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ حکومت کو اس جانب توجہ دینی چاہیے‘‘۔
#WATCH | Security breach at Lok Sabha | Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav says, "All those who come here - be it visitors or reporters - they don't carry tags. So, I think the government should pay attention to this. I think this is complete security lapse. Anything could have… pic.twitter.com/u5Q8ORxT3w— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023
لوک سبھا میں سیکورٹی میں سنگین کوتاہی کے معاملے پر مختلف سیاسی پارٹیوں کے رہنماوں نے مختلف رد عمل کا اظہار کیا ہے۔
#WATCH | Security breach in Lok Sabha | BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, who was presiding over the Chair of Speaker, says "There is a loophole for sure. When the first person came down, we thought he might have fallen but when the second person started coming down, all of us became… pic.twitter.com/J8C9VmT1j2— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023
#WATCH | Security breach in Lok Sabha | Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant says, "...Nobody got injured. When they jumped down, the benches at the back were unoccupied so they were caught...Two ministers were in the House." pic.twitter.com/ig0Z1z2dCG— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023
واضح رہے کہ پارلیمنٹ پر دہشت گردانہ حملے کی آج 22 ویں برسی ہے۔ سنہ 2001 میں 13 دسمبر کو پاکستان کی حمایت یافتہ شدت پسند تنظیم لشکر طیبہ کے شدت پسندوں نے پارلیمنٹ میں گھس کر حملہ کیا تھا جس میں 9 سیکورٹی اہلکار ہلاک ہوئے تھے۔