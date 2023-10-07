Asian Games خواتین کبڈی ٹیم کے گولڈ میڈل جیتنے کے بعد بھارت نے سو تمغوں کا سنگ میل عبور کیا
Asian Games خواتین کبڈی ٹیم کے گولڈ میڈل جیتنے کے بعد بھارت نے سو تمغوں کا سنگ میل عبور کیا
ہانگژو: بھارت نے 100 تمغوں کا سنگ میل عبور کر لیا ہے۔ بھارت کی خواتین کی کبڈی ٹیم نے ایشین گیمز میں خواتین کے کبڈی فائنل میں چائنیز تائپے کو 25-26 سے شکست دے کر گولڈ میڈل حاصل کیا۔یہ خواتین کی کبڈی ٹیم کی براعظمی شوپیس میں تیسری ٹائٹل جیت ہے۔ اس سے قبل انڈونیشیا گیمز کے آخری ایڈیشن میں ٹیم نے رنر اپ کے مقابلے میں ایک بہتر کارکردگی کا مظاہرہ کیا تھا اور پہلی بار تاریخی تھری فیگر کے نشان کو چھونے کی ملک کی توقعات کو پورا کیا تھا۔بھارت کی خواتین کی ٹیم کے لیے یہ بہت مشکل تھا کیونکہ چائنیز تائپے نے فائنل میں انہیں لمٹ تک دھکیل دیا تھا۔چینی ٹیم صرف ایک واحد پوائنٹ سے ٹاپ پرائز سے محروم رہی۔
Asian Games: India wins gold in women's kabaddi to reach 100 medals mark— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) October 7, 2023
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/shQfyOvRLH #IndiaAtAG22 #womenkabbadi #Gold #100medal pic.twitter.com/7fe3IJEBHW
بھارت نے چین کے ہانگژو میں جاری ایشین گیمز میں 100 کا ہندسہ حاصل کرلیا ہے۔ بھارتی کھلاڑیوں نے اب تک ایشین گیمز میں اپنی بہترین کارکردگی سے ملک کو میڈلس کی دوڑ میں چوتھے مقام پر لے آئی ہیں۔ اب تک بھارت نے 25 گولڈ میڈل، 35 سلور میڈل، اور 40 برونز میڈل جیت لئے ہیں۔ ایشین گیمز میں ابھی تک پہلے مقام پر میزبان چین ہے جس نے کل 354 میڈلس جیتے ہیں جس میں 187 گولڈ میڈل شامل ہیں۔ فہرست میں دوسرے نمبر پر جاپان ہے جس نے 47 گولڈ میڈل سمیت 169 میڈلس جیت لئے ہیں۔
#WATCH | Hangzhou Asian Games: On India archers winning 9 medals, 5 gold medals, and on 100 medals mark, Indian Archery Team High Performance Director Sanjeeva Singh says, "...The performance of archers was very good...This is the first time that we have won all five gold medals… pic.twitter.com/aJOdbSVDti— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2023
#WATCH | Hangzhou Asian Games: After winning three gold medals at the Asian Games and India touching the 100 medal mark, Archer Ojas Pravin Deotale says, "I had come with the motive to win one gold medal for India, but after winning three gold medals, it feels as if I am in a… pic.twitter.com/b9IjRIqVGw— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2023
#WATCH | Hangzhou Asian Games: After winning 3 gold medals at the Asian Games and India touching the 100 medal mark, Archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam says, "...I am very happy that I was able to do what I had thought about how the shooting process should be, and I was able to get… pic.twitter.com/13cEt8fqIi— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2023
#WATCH | Hangzhou Asian Games: On winning the silver medal in individual compound archery and India's 100 medal mark, Archer Abhishek Verma says, "It feels good... I had won two medals in 2014 and one medal in 2018 as well...India is growing very well... We are getting support of… pic.twitter.com/m0RHiDiafx— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2023
وہیں گولڈ میڈلس حاصل کرنے میں جنوبی کوریا تیسرے مقام پر ہے، جس نے 36 گولڈ میڈلس کے ساتھ 170 میڈلس جیتے ہیں۔وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے ایشین گیمز میں بھارت کی اس کامیابی کے لئے کھلاڑیوں کو مبارکباد دی ہے۔
"Momentous achievement...a remarkable milestone": PM Modi hails India's Asian Games contingent as medal tally hits 100— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) October 7, 2023
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/yypzWwUxRH#IndiaAtAsianGames #PMModi #100medal #milestone pic.twitter.com/6yptg6yboB