Sonia Gandhi Mother Passed Away: سونیا گاندھی کی والدہ کا انتقال
کانگریس کے سینئر رہنما جے رام رمیش نے ٹویٹر کت ذریعے جانکاری دی کہ 'محترمہ سونیا گاندھی کی والدہ محترمہ پاؤلا مائینو کا 27 اگست 2022 کو اٹلی میں ان کے گھر پر انتقال ہو گیا۔ آخری رسومات کل ادا کی گئیں۔Sonia Gandhi Mother Passed Away
"Smt Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," tweets Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary in-charge Communications, Congress pic.twitter.com/2sdcBU6bjs— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022
