رنجیو پوری مشی گن ہاؤس کے پہلے انڈین-امریکن اسپیکر منتخب
رنجیو پوری نے پوسٹ میں کہا،"مجھے اپنے رفقاء کی جانب سے مشی گن ہاؤس کا اسپیکر منتخب کیے جانے پر فخر کا احساس ہورہا ہے۔"
By PTI
Published : November 6, 2026 at 8:21 AM IST|
Updated : November 6, 2026 at 8:27 AM IST
واشنگٹن ڈی سی (امریکہ): : ڈیموکریٹ رنجیو پوری مشی گن ہاؤس کے اسپیکر منتخب ہو گئے ہیں، وہ اس باوقار عہدے پر فائز ہونے والے پہلے انڈین-امریکن (بھارتی نژاد امریکی) بن گئے ہیں۔ رنجیو پوری نے جمعرات کے روز فیس بک پر ایک پوسٹ میں کہا، "آج، مجھے اپنے رفقاء کی جانب سے مشی گن ہاؤس کا اسپیکر منتخب کیے جانے پر فخر اور عاجزی کا احساس ہو رہا ہے۔"
42 سالہ رنجیو پوری کو جمعرات کے روز مشی گن کے ایوانِ نمائندگان (House of Representatives) کا اسپیکر منتخب کیا گیا ہے۔
رنجیو پوری نے کہا کہ وہ نومنتخب سینیٹ میجورٹی لیڈر ڈیرن کیمیلیری (Darrin Camilleri) اور نومنتخب گورنر جوسلین بینسن (Jocelyn Benson) کے ساتھ مل کر کام کرنے کے منتظر ہیں تاکہ انتخابات کی مہم کے دوران کیے گئے وعدوں کو پورا کیا جا سکے۔
Today, I’m humbled to be elected by my colleagues as Speaker of the Michigan House! When my parents immigrated to this country, they couldn’t have imagined their son would one day make history, break barriers and lead the Michigan House. That is the promise of America. Michiganders sent us to Lansing with a clear message: lower costs and make life more affordable for working families. Our Majority is ready to deliver, and I look forward to working with Senate Majority Leader-Elect @darrincamilleri and Governor-Elect @JocelynBenson to get it done. Thank you to my colleagues for your trust. Excited to get to work!— Ranjeev Puri (@RanjeevPuri) November 5, 2026
انہوں نے کہا، "مجھ پر بھروسہ کرنے کے لیے میرے ساتھیوں کا شکریہ۔ کام شروع کرنے کے لیے پرجوش ہوں۔"
رنجیو پوری 2020 میں مشی گن کے ایوانِ نمائندگان کے لیے منتخب ہونے والے پہلے سکھ امریکن بنے تھے۔
پنجابی تارکینِ وطن (Immigrants) کے ہاں پیدا ہونے والے رنجیو پوری کو 2025 میں ریپبلکنز کے کنٹرول والے 110 رکنی ایوانِ نمائندگان میں ڈیموکریٹک پارٹی کا لیڈر مقرر کیا گیا تھا۔
رنجیو پوری نے کہا، "جب میرے والدین اس ملک میں ہجرت کر کے آئے تھے، تو وہ سوچ بھی نہیں سکتے تھے کہ ان کا بیٹا ایک دن نئی تاریخ رقم کرے گا، رکاوٹیں توڑے گا اور مشی گن ہاؤس کی قیادت کرے گا۔ یہی امریکہ کا اصل وعدہ ہے۔"
رنجیو پوری 2008 اور 2012 میں سابق صدر براک اوباما کی انتخابی مہمات میں بھی کام کر چکے ہیں۔
بعد میں انہوں نے یونیورسٹی آف شکاگو بوتھ اسکول آف بزنس سے ایم بی اے (MBA) کی ڈگری حاصل کی اور مشی گن واپس آ گئے، جہاں انہوں نے آٹوموٹو (گاڑیوں کی) انڈسٹری میں کام کیا۔
ریاستی ہاؤس کے رکن کے طور پر اپنی تیسری مدت کے دوران، پُرّی کو 2025 میں ہاؤس کے اندر ڈیموکریٹک پارٹی کا لیڈر مقرر کیا گیا تھا۔
'انڈین امریکن امپیکٹ' کے ایگزیکٹو ڈائریکٹر چنتن پٹیل نے کہا، "رنجیو پوری کو دوبارہ منتخب ہونے اور ان کے ساتھیوں کی جانب سے اسپیکر منتخب ہونے پر مبارکباد۔ رنجیو نے ہیلتھ کیئر سے لے کر ہاؤسنگ تک اخراجات کو کم کرنے کو اپنے کام کا مرکز بنایا ہے۔"
پٹیل نے کہا کہ جنوبی ایشیائی باشندوں کو نشانہ بنانے والی بڑھتی ہوئی نفرت کے دور میں، رنجیو کمیونٹیز اور تمام مشی گن کے شہریوں کے تحفظ کے لیے اور ٹرمپ و 'ماگا' (MAGA) ایجنڈے کو روکنے کے لیے بھی لڑیں گے۔
پٹیل نے مزید کہا، "رنجیو کی قیادت میں ہمیں کوئی شک نہیں کہ وہ اخراجات کو کم کریں گے اور مشی گن کے خاندانوں کے لیے زندگی کو مزید سستا اور قابلِ برداشت بنائیں گے۔ امپیکٹ شروع سے ہی رنجیو کا حامی رہا ہے اور ہمیں انہیں اپنا دوست کہنے پر فخر ہے۔ ہم مشی گن کے عوام کے لیے کام کرنے کے سلسلے میں ان کے ساتھ تعاون کے منتظر ہیں۔"
Ranjeev Puri elected as first Indian-American Speaker of Michigan House
Washington, Nov 6 (PTI) Democrat Ranjeev Puri has been elected as the Speaker of the Michigan House, the first Indian-American to hold the coveted post.
“Today, I’m humbled to be elected by my colleagues as Speaker of the Michigan House,” Puri said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
Puri, 42, was elected as Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives on Thursday.
Puri said he looked forward to working with Senate Majority Leader-Elect Darrin Camilleri and Governor-Elect Jocelyn Benson to deliver on the promises made in the run-up to the election.
“Thank you to my colleagues for your trust. Excited to get to work,” he said.
Puri became the first Sikh American elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2020.
Born to Punjabi immigrants, Puri was appointed as the leader of the Democratic Party in the Republican-controlled 110-member House of Representatives in 2025.
“When my parents immigrated to this country, they couldn’t have imagined their son would one day make history, break barriers and lead the Michigan House. That is the promise of America,” Puri said.
Puri has worked on former president Barack Obama’s campaigns in 2008 and 2012.
He later earned his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and returned to Michigan, where he worked in the automotive industry.
In his third term as a member of the state House, Puri was appointed as the leader of the democratic party in the House in 2025.
“Congratulations to Ranjeev Puri on his reelection and on being elected Speaker-Elect by his colleagues. Ranjeev has made lowering costs central to his work, from health care to housing,” Chintan Patel, Executive Director, Indian American Impact, said.
Patel said at a time of rising hate targeting South Asians, Puri will also fight to protect communities and all Michiganders, and to stop the Trump and 'MAGA' agenda.
“With Ranjeev leading the caucus, we have no doubt they will lower costs and make life more affordable for Michigan families. Impact was an early supporter of Ranjeev, and we are proud to call him a friend. We look forward to working with him to deliver for Michigan,” Patel said