مسلسل حملوں کے بیچ سعودی عرب کے لیے 24 اکتوبر تک پروازیں منسوخ، ہندوستانی عمرہ زائرین اور شہریوں کے لیے تازہ ایڈوائزری جاری
انڈیگو اور آکاسا ایئر نے ریاض، جدہ اور مدینہ سمیت کئی شہروں کے لیے اپنی پروازیں 24 اکتوبر 2026 تک منسوخ کر دی ہیں۔
Published : October 16, 2026 at 7:48 AM IST
نئی دہلی: خلیجی خطے میں بدلتی ہوئی صورتحال کے پیشِ نظر، انڈیگو نے جمعرات کو اعلان کیا کہ اس نے سعودی عرب کے شہروں کے لیے اپنی پروازوں کی منسوخی میں 24 اکتوبر تک توسیع کر دی ہے۔ اس سے قبل منگل کو، انڈیگو، ایئر انڈیا ایکسپریس، ایئر انڈیا اور آکاسا ایئر نے سعودی عرب کے شہروں کے لیے اپنی پروازیں 17 اکتوبر تک منسوخ کرنے کا اعلان کیا تھا۔
دوسری جانب، آکاسا ایئر نے کہا ہے کہ مشرقِ وسطیٰ میں موجودہ سیکیورٹی صورتحال کے پیشِ نظر، اس نے ریاض کے لیے اور وہاں سے آنے والی تمام پروازیں 24 اکتوبر تک، جبکہ جدہ کے لیے اور وہاں سے آنے والی پروازیں 21 اکتوبر تک معطل کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔
Travel Advisory Following a careful assessment of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 24 October 2026 (inclusive). Timely notifications are being sent to affected customers using the contact details provided at the time of booking. Customers who have booked through travel partners are requested to contact them directly for assistance. The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority.— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 15, 2026
جمعرات کو سوشل میڈیا پلیٹ فارم 'ایکس' پر ایک پوسٹ میں انڈیگو نے کہا، "سعودی عرب میں بدلتی ہوئی صورتحال کا بغور جائزہ لینے کے بعد، ریاض، جدہ، دمام اور مدینہ کے لیے اور وہاں سے آنے والی پروازیں 24 اکتوبر 2026 تک منسوخ رہیں گی۔" ایئر لائن نے مزید کہا کہ متاثرہ مسافروں کو بکنگ کے وقت فراہم کردہ رابطے کی تفصیلات کے ذریعے بروقت مطلع کیا جا رہا ہے۔
#TravelUpdate: October 15, 2026 | 20:00 IST In view of the prevailing security situation in the Middle East, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 24, 2026, and Jeddah until October 21, 2026. This decision follows a careful assessment of the evolving situation, with safety remaining our primary consideration. We continue to closely monitor developments and assess the situation in real time. Passengers affected by these cancellations may opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original source of payment within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. Passengers who have booked through travel partners are requested to contact them directly for assistance. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority.— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) October 15, 2026
پروازوں کی منسوخی میں توسیع کا اعلان کرتے ہوئے، آکاسا ایئر نے بھی 'ایکس' پر ایک پوسٹ میں کہا کہ وہ پیش رفت پر گہری نظر رکھے ہوئے ہے اور صورتحال کا مسلسل جائزہ لے رہی ہے۔ کمپنی نے کہا، "ان پروازوں کی منسوخی سے متاثرہ مسافر یا تو مکمل ریفنڈ (رقم کی واپسی) کا انتخاب کر سکتے ہیں، جو سات دنوں کے اندر اصل ادائیگی کے ذریعے میں واپس جمع کر دیا جائے گا یا پھر وہ بغیر کسی اضافی لاگت کے اپنے سفر کی تاریخیں تبدیل کر سکتے ہیں۔"
گزشتہ ہفتے، سعودی دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے پر حوثی باغیوں کے حملوں کے بعد ایئر لائنز نے ریاض کے لیے اپنی خدمات عارضی طور پر معطل کر دی تھیں۔ ایران کی حمایت یافتہ حوثی گروپ اور سعودی عرب کے درمیان کشیدگی میں نمایاں اضافہ ہوا ہے، جس میں مسلح ڈرونز اور میزائلوں کے ذریعے حملے کیے جا رہے ہیں۔
𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄/𝐀𝐃𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝟏𝟓 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔, 𝟏𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐡𝐫𝐬. ➡️ In view of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals are reminded to continue following instructions issued by local authorities and stay indoors in case of aerial attack. ➡️ Filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes the individual to legal liability, as per local rules. ➡️ Among the Indian nationals injured in Riyadh airport attack on 10 October, 2 are in ICU, 1 in HDU (High Dependency Unit), and 3 are in normal ward, while 1 person was discharged today. ➡️ Flight operations remain suspended at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Flight operations at Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina airports continue, with some disruptions. ➡️ Indian carriers (Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and IndiGo Airlines) have suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until Oct 17, 2026. ➡️ Saudia airlines continues to operate scheduled flights from Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina. Flynas is operating scheduled flights on the Dammam–Lucknow sector. ➡️ Indian nationals requiring urgent departure from Saudi Arabia may consider flights from neighbouring countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. However, the concerned individual/s would be responsible for obtaining the necessary visas to enter these countries. ➡️ Indian nationals planning to travel to Saudi Arabia, including for Umrah, are advised to be aware of the possibility of flight disruptions at short notice between India and Saudi Arabia due to the prevailing situation. ➡️ This advisory is issued in continuation of the previous advisories issued by the Embassy in recent days. @MEAIndia @DDNewslive @CGIJeddah— India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 15, 2026
سعودی عرب میں مقیم ہندوستانی شہریوں کے لیے تازہ ایڈوائزری:
جمعرات کے روز، بھارت نے سعودی عرب میں مقیم اپنے شہریوں کے لیے ایک تازہ ایڈوائزری جاری کی۔ اس میں ان سے کہا گیا ہے کہ وہ مقامی حکام کی ہدایات پر عمل کریں اور، خلیجی ملک کی موجودہ صورتحال کے پیشِ نظر، فضائی حملہ ہونے کی صورت میں گھروں کے اندر ہی رہیں۔
یہ تازہ ایڈوائزری ایسے وقت میں جاری کی گئی ہے جب یمن سے تعلق رکھنے والے حوثی باغی ڈرون اور میزائل حملوں کے ذریعے شہری بنیادی ڈھانچے کو مسلسل نشانہ بنا رہے ہیں، جس کی وجہ سے خطے میں کشیدگی بڑھ گئی ہے۔
ریاض میں ہندوستانی سفارت خانے نے اپنے شہریوں کو مشورہ دیا ہے کہ وہ میزائلوں اور ڈرونز کو روکے جانے سے متعلق معلومات ریکارڈ کرنے، شائع کرنے یا شیئر کرنے سے گریز کریں۔ مقامی قوانین کے تحت، ایسا کرنے پر ملوث افراد کے خلاف قانونی کارروائی کی جا سکتی ہے۔
10 اکتوبر کو ریاض ایئرپورٹ پر ہونے والے حملے میں زخمی ہونے والے بھارتی شہریوں کے بارے میں تازہ ترین معلومات فراہم کرتے ہوئے، سفارت خانے نے بتایا کہ دو افراد آئی سی یو میں ہیں، ایک ایچ ڈی یو ( ہائی ڈیپینڈنسی یونٹ) میں ہے، اور تین افراد جنرل وارڈ میں زیرِ علاج ہیں اور ان کی حالت بہتر ہو رہی ہے۔ سفارت خانے نے مزید بتایا کہ ایک شخص کو جمعرات کے روز اسپتال سے ڈسچارج کر دیا گیا ہے۔
ریاض میں شاہ خالد انٹرنیشنل ایئرپورٹ پر ہونے والے حملے میں ایک بھارتی شہری ہلاک ہو گیا، جبکہ 11 بھارتیوں سمیت کئی دیگر افراد زخمی ہوئے ہیں۔
سفارت خانے نے بتایا کہ ریاض ایئرپورٹ پر پروازوں کا سلسلہ بدستور معطل ہے۔ دریں اثنا، دمام، جدہ اور مدینہ کے ہوائی اڈوں پر پروازوں کا سلسلہ جاری ہے، اگرچہ اس میں کچھ رکاوٹیں بھی آ رہی ہیں۔
UPDATE/ADVISORY 15 October 2026, 1730 hrs Local Time ➡️ In continuation of our earlier advisories, Indian nationals planning to undertake Umrah pilgrimage in the coming days are advised to take into account the ongoing disruptions to flight operations between India and Saudi Arabia, particularly through Jeddah and Madinah. Those facing uncertainty regarding their travel arrangements may consider reviewing their travel plans to avoid inconvenience arising from possible cancellations or an extended stay. ➡️ For Indian nationals already affected by flight cancellations: Those contacting the Consulate’s Control Rooms for assistance are requested to keep the following information readily available to facilitate necessary coordination and assistance: 1. Full name, passport number, and visa number (where applicable) 2. Name and contact details of the Saudi Umrah service provider company 3. Name and contact details of the Indian tour operator/travel agency 4. Airline, scheduled flight date and booking reference 5. If part of a passenger/pilgrim group, total number of affected nationals in the group, current location in Saudi Arabia, and name and contact number of the group leader/coordinator. ➡️ The Consulate’s Control Rooms in Jeddah and Makkah remain operational to assist affected Indian nationals. ➡️ Personal details should be shared only through the Consulate’s official assistance channels and not in public comments on social media. @MEAIndia @IndianEmbRiyadh— India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) October 15, 2026
سفارت خانے نے بتایا کہ سعودی ایئر لائنز دمام، جدہ اور مدینہ سے اپنی طے شدہ پروازیں چلا رہی ہے، جبکہ فلائی ناس دمام-لکھنؤ روٹ پر پروازیں چلا رہی ہے۔ سفارت خانے نے تجویز دی ہے کہ وہ ہندوستانی شہری جنہیں فوری طور پر سعودی عرب چھوڑنے کی ضرورت ہے، وہ بحرین، کویت یا قطر جیسے پڑوسی ممالک سے پروازیں لینے پر غور کر سکتے ہیں۔ تاہم، سفارت خانے نے واضح کیا کہ ان ممالک میں داخلے کے لیے ضروری ویزے حاصل کرنے کی ذمہ داری مکمل طور پر متعلقہ افراد پر عائد ہوتی ہے۔ سفارت خانے نے سعودی عرب کا سفر کرنے کا ارادہ رکھنے والے ہندوستانی شہریوں (بشمول عمرہ زائرین) کو مزید مشورہ دیا کہ وہ اس بات سے آگاہ رہیں کہ موجودہ صورتحال کے پیشِ نظر، ہندوستان اور سعودی عرب کے درمیان پروازوں میں اچانک خلل آ سکتا ہے۔
#WATCH | Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, issued a vital video message addressing the Indian community residing in Saudi Arabia. In the video, Ambassador Vipul said, "Today I wanted to send a message to the Indian community living in the Kingdom in the wake of the recent attacks. As you would have seen, India has condemned the attacks on civilian facilities and infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. We stand in complete solidarity with the people and leadership of Saudi Arabia. We also express condolences to the families of people who have lost their lives in these attacks, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured. One Indian national also lost his life in the attack on Riyadh airport on October 10. I and my officials have been in touch with the family, and we have conveyed our condolences to them. There were also 11 other Indians who were injured in the attack, and we are again in touch with the hospital authorities as well as the families to provide all help to them. There has been some disruption to flights in the current situation. Riyadh Airport is closed, and our Indian airlines - Air India and IndiGo - their flights are cancelled from the entire kingdom. But flights of Saudia, Flynas, and Flyadeal are currently operating. So people can take those flights or fly via neighboring Gulf countries. This has caused some inconvenience to our Umrah pilgrims. To address this, we have set up helplines; the contact numbers for these are available on our social media channels. I would also advise those currently planning to travel from India to Saudi Arabia to keep in mind that there may be some travel disruptions. Furthermore, you can reach out to us via our 24/7 helplines regarding any concerns or queries you may have, especially in the wake of the recent attacks. In the current situation, it is important for everyone to remain calm and alert; in the event of an aerial attack, please ensure you stay indoors—do not remain outside. Additionally, please refrain from taking or sharing photos or videos of any attacks within the Indian community, as this is a violation of Saudi law and could lead to legal trouble for you. Above all, please stay calm and do not panic. For those of us living in Saudi Arabia, please note that offices remain open and all services are fully operational. Our embassy and consulate are functioning, and our outsourced service provider is also active, ensuring that there are no difficulties in obtaining passport or attestation services. Please remain calm, stay connected, and feel free to use our helplines to reach out to us." (Source: Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia)— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026
سفیر وپل نے بھی ایک ویڈیو پیغام جاری کیا جس میں انہوں نے اس مشورے کا اعادہ کیا اور ہندوستانی شہریوں پر زور دیا کہ وہ "پرسکون رہیں اور گھبرائیں نہیں۔"
ویڈیو پیغام میں انہوں نے کہا، "ہم میں سے جو لوگ سعودی عرب میں مقیم ہیں، وہ دیکھ سکتے ہیں کہ یہاں تمام دفاتر کھلے ہیں اور تمام خدمات دستیاب ہیں۔ ہمارا سفارت خانہ اور قونصل خانہ فعال ہیں، اور ہمارا آؤٹ سورسڈ سروس فراہم کنندہ بھی کام کر رہا ہے، اس بات کو یقینی بناتے ہوئے کہ لوگوں کو پاسپورٹ کی کارروائی یا دستاویزات کی تصدیق جیسی خدمات حاصل کرنے میں کوئی دشواری پیش نہ آئے۔" جدہ میں ہندوستان کے قونصل جنرل نے بتایا کہ جدہ اور مکہ میں ان کی ٹیمیں مدد کی درخواستوں پر کام کر رہی ہیں، ضرورت پڑنے پر ضروری ادویات فراہم کر رہی ہیں، اور متاثرہ مسافروں کی معاونت کے لیے ہندوستانی کمیونٹی تنظیموں اور رضاکاروں کے ساتھ مل کر کام کر رہی ہیں۔
قونصل خانے نے کہا، "پھنسے ہوئے مسافروں کی واپسی کے ممکنہ انتظامات کا جائزہ لینے کے لیے، قونصل خانہ متعلقہ ایئر لائنز اور مقامی حکام کے ساتھ مسلسل رابطے میں ہے۔ جدہ اور مکہ میں 24 گھنٹے کام کرنے والے کنٹرول روم فعال ہیں، جن سے ہندوستانی شہری قونصلر معاونت کے لیے رابطہ کر سکتے ہیں۔"
بدھ کے روز، قونصل خانے نے مکہ میں 'انڈین حج پلگرمز آفس' (آئی ایچ پی او) میں ایک نیا کنٹرول روم قائم کرنے کا اعلان کیا، جبکہ جدہ میں پہلے سے موجود 24 گھنٹے کام کرنے والا کنٹرول روم بھی بدستور فعال ہے۔
منگل کے روز، قونصل خانے نے ہندوستانی شہریوں، خاص طور پر جدہ اور مدینہ کا سفر کرنے والے یا وہاں سے واپس آنے والے عمرہ زائرین کو مشورہ دیا کہ وہ اپنی متعلقہ ایئر لائنز کے ساتھ مسلسل رابطے میں رہیں اور ہوائی اڈے جانے سے پہلے اپنی پرواز کی صورتحال کی تصدیق کر لیں۔
(پی ٹی آئی کے مشمولات کے ساتھ)
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