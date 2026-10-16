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مسلسل حملوں کے بیچ سعودی عرب کے لیے 24 اکتوبر تک پروازیں منسوخ، ہندوستانی عمرہ زائرین اور شہریوں کے لیے تازہ ایڈوائزری جاری

انڈیگو اور آکاسا ایئر نے ریاض، جدہ اور مدینہ سمیت کئی شہروں کے لیے اپنی پروازیں 24 اکتوبر 2026 تک منسوخ کر دی ہیں۔

حملوں کے بیچ سعودی عرب کے لیے 24 اکتوبر تک پروازیں منسوخ
حملوں کے بیچ سعودی عرب کے لیے 24 اکتوبر تک پروازیں منسوخ (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Urdu Team

Published : October 16, 2026 at 7:48 AM IST

7 Min Read
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نئی دہلی: خلیجی خطے میں بدلتی ہوئی صورتحال کے پیشِ نظر، انڈیگو نے جمعرات کو اعلان کیا کہ اس نے سعودی عرب کے شہروں کے لیے اپنی پروازوں کی منسوخی میں 24 اکتوبر تک توسیع کر دی ہے۔ اس سے قبل منگل کو، انڈیگو، ایئر انڈیا ایکسپریس، ایئر انڈیا اور آکاسا ایئر نے سعودی عرب کے شہروں کے لیے اپنی پروازیں 17 اکتوبر تک منسوخ کرنے کا اعلان کیا تھا۔

دوسری جانب، آکاسا ایئر نے کہا ہے کہ مشرقِ وسطیٰ میں موجودہ سیکیورٹی صورتحال کے پیشِ نظر، اس نے ریاض کے لیے اور وہاں سے آنے والی تمام پروازیں 24 اکتوبر تک، جبکہ جدہ کے لیے اور وہاں سے آنے والی پروازیں 21 اکتوبر تک معطل کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔

جمعرات کو سوشل میڈیا پلیٹ فارم 'ایکس' پر ایک پوسٹ میں انڈیگو نے کہا، "سعودی عرب میں بدلتی ہوئی صورتحال کا بغور جائزہ لینے کے بعد، ریاض، جدہ، دمام اور مدینہ کے لیے اور وہاں سے آنے والی پروازیں 24 اکتوبر 2026 تک منسوخ رہیں گی۔" ایئر لائن نے مزید کہا کہ متاثرہ مسافروں کو بکنگ کے وقت فراہم کردہ رابطے کی تفصیلات کے ذریعے بروقت مطلع کیا جا رہا ہے۔

پروازوں کی منسوخی میں توسیع کا اعلان کرتے ہوئے، آکاسا ایئر نے بھی 'ایکس' پر ایک پوسٹ میں کہا کہ وہ پیش رفت پر گہری نظر رکھے ہوئے ہے اور صورتحال کا مسلسل جائزہ لے رہی ہے۔ کمپنی نے کہا، "ان پروازوں کی منسوخی سے متاثرہ مسافر یا تو مکمل ریفنڈ (رقم کی واپسی) کا انتخاب کر سکتے ہیں، جو سات دنوں کے اندر اصل ادائیگی کے ذریعے میں واپس جمع کر دیا جائے گا یا پھر وہ بغیر کسی اضافی لاگت کے اپنے سفر کی تاریخیں تبدیل کر سکتے ہیں۔"

گزشتہ ہفتے، سعودی دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے پر حوثی باغیوں کے حملوں کے بعد ایئر لائنز نے ریاض کے لیے اپنی خدمات عارضی طور پر معطل کر دی تھیں۔ ایران کی حمایت یافتہ حوثی گروپ اور سعودی عرب کے درمیان کشیدگی میں نمایاں اضافہ ہوا ہے، جس میں مسلح ڈرونز اور میزائلوں کے ذریعے حملے کیے جا رہے ہیں۔

سعودی عرب میں مقیم ہندوستانی شہریوں کے لیے تازہ ایڈوائزری:

جمعرات کے روز، بھارت نے سعودی عرب میں مقیم اپنے شہریوں کے لیے ایک تازہ ایڈوائزری جاری کی۔ اس میں ان سے کہا گیا ہے کہ وہ مقامی حکام کی ہدایات پر عمل کریں اور، خلیجی ملک کی موجودہ صورتحال کے پیشِ نظر، فضائی حملہ ہونے کی صورت میں گھروں کے اندر ہی رہیں۔

یہ تازہ ایڈوائزری ایسے وقت میں جاری کی گئی ہے جب یمن سے تعلق رکھنے والے حوثی باغی ڈرون اور میزائل حملوں کے ذریعے شہری بنیادی ڈھانچے کو مسلسل نشانہ بنا رہے ہیں، جس کی وجہ سے خطے میں کشیدگی بڑھ گئی ہے۔

ریاض میں ہندوستانی سفارت خانے نے اپنے شہریوں کو مشورہ دیا ہے کہ وہ میزائلوں اور ڈرونز کو روکے جانے سے متعلق معلومات ریکارڈ کرنے، شائع کرنے یا شیئر کرنے سے گریز کریں۔ مقامی قوانین کے تحت، ایسا کرنے پر ملوث افراد کے خلاف قانونی کارروائی کی جا سکتی ہے۔

10 اکتوبر کو ریاض ایئرپورٹ پر ہونے والے حملے میں زخمی ہونے والے بھارتی شہریوں کے بارے میں تازہ ترین معلومات فراہم کرتے ہوئے، سفارت خانے نے بتایا کہ دو افراد آئی سی یو میں ہیں، ایک ایچ ڈی یو ( ہائی ڈیپینڈنسی یونٹ) میں ہے، اور تین افراد جنرل وارڈ میں زیرِ علاج ہیں اور ان کی حالت بہتر ہو رہی ہے۔ سفارت خانے نے مزید بتایا کہ ایک شخص کو جمعرات کے روز اسپتال سے ڈسچارج کر دیا گیا ہے۔

ریاض میں شاہ خالد انٹرنیشنل ایئرپورٹ پر ہونے والے حملے میں ایک بھارتی شہری ہلاک ہو گیا، جبکہ 11 بھارتیوں سمیت کئی دیگر افراد زخمی ہوئے ہیں۔

سفارت خانے نے بتایا کہ ریاض ایئرپورٹ پر پروازوں کا سلسلہ بدستور معطل ہے۔ دریں اثنا، دمام، جدہ اور مدینہ کے ہوائی اڈوں پر پروازوں کا سلسلہ جاری ہے، اگرچہ اس میں کچھ رکاوٹیں بھی آ رہی ہیں۔

سفارت خانے نے بتایا کہ سعودی ایئر لائنز دمام، جدہ اور مدینہ سے اپنی طے شدہ پروازیں چلا رہی ہے، جبکہ فلائی ناس دمام-لکھنؤ روٹ پر پروازیں چلا رہی ہے۔ سفارت خانے نے تجویز دی ہے کہ وہ ہندوستانی شہری جنہیں فوری طور پر سعودی عرب چھوڑنے کی ضرورت ہے، وہ بحرین، کویت یا قطر جیسے پڑوسی ممالک سے پروازیں لینے پر غور کر سکتے ہیں۔ تاہم، سفارت خانے نے واضح کیا کہ ان ممالک میں داخلے کے لیے ضروری ویزے حاصل کرنے کی ذمہ داری مکمل طور پر متعلقہ افراد پر عائد ہوتی ہے۔ سفارت خانے نے سعودی عرب کا سفر کرنے کا ارادہ رکھنے والے ہندوستانی شہریوں (بشمول عمرہ زائرین) کو مزید مشورہ دیا کہ وہ اس بات سے آگاہ رہیں کہ موجودہ صورتحال کے پیشِ نظر، ہندوستان اور سعودی عرب کے درمیان پروازوں میں اچانک خلل آ سکتا ہے۔

سفیر وپل نے بھی ایک ویڈیو پیغام جاری کیا جس میں انہوں نے اس مشورے کا اعادہ کیا اور ہندوستانی شہریوں پر زور دیا کہ وہ "پرسکون رہیں اور گھبرائیں نہیں۔"

ویڈیو پیغام میں انہوں نے کہا، "ہم میں سے جو لوگ سعودی عرب میں مقیم ہیں، وہ دیکھ سکتے ہیں کہ یہاں تمام دفاتر کھلے ہیں اور تمام خدمات دستیاب ہیں۔ ہمارا سفارت خانہ اور قونصل خانہ فعال ہیں، اور ہمارا آؤٹ سورسڈ سروس فراہم کنندہ بھی کام کر رہا ہے، اس بات کو یقینی بناتے ہوئے کہ لوگوں کو پاسپورٹ کی کارروائی یا دستاویزات کی تصدیق جیسی خدمات حاصل کرنے میں کوئی دشواری پیش نہ آئے۔" جدہ میں ہندوستان کے قونصل جنرل نے بتایا کہ جدہ اور مکہ میں ان کی ٹیمیں مدد کی درخواستوں پر کام کر رہی ہیں، ضرورت پڑنے پر ضروری ادویات فراہم کر رہی ہیں، اور متاثرہ مسافروں کی معاونت کے لیے ہندوستانی کمیونٹی تنظیموں اور رضاکاروں کے ساتھ مل کر کام کر رہی ہیں۔

قونصل خانے نے کہا، "پھنسے ہوئے مسافروں کی واپسی کے ممکنہ انتظامات کا جائزہ لینے کے لیے، قونصل خانہ متعلقہ ایئر لائنز اور مقامی حکام کے ساتھ مسلسل رابطے میں ہے۔ جدہ اور مکہ میں 24 گھنٹے کام کرنے والے کنٹرول روم فعال ہیں، جن سے ہندوستانی شہری قونصلر معاونت کے لیے رابطہ کر سکتے ہیں۔"

بدھ کے روز، قونصل خانے نے مکہ میں 'انڈین حج پلگرمز آفس' (آئی ایچ پی او) میں ایک نیا کنٹرول روم قائم کرنے کا اعلان کیا، جبکہ جدہ میں پہلے سے موجود 24 گھنٹے کام کرنے والا کنٹرول روم بھی بدستور فعال ہے۔

منگل کے روز، قونصل خانے نے ہندوستانی شہریوں، خاص طور پر جدہ اور مدینہ کا سفر کرنے والے یا وہاں سے واپس آنے والے عمرہ زائرین کو مشورہ دیا کہ وہ اپنی متعلقہ ایئر لائنز کے ساتھ مسلسل رابطے میں رہیں اور ہوائی اڈے جانے سے پہلے اپنی پرواز کی صورتحال کی تصدیق کر لیں۔

(پی ٹی آئی کے مشمولات کے ساتھ)

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