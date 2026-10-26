آندھرا پردیش میں سمندری طوفان 'ارنب' کا خطرہ منڈلانے لگا، درجنوں اضلاع میں شدید بارش کا ریڈ الرٹ
محکمۂ موسمیات کے مطابق، سائیکلون ارنب 140 کلومیٹر فی گھنٹہ کی رفتار سے بدھ کی صبح آندھرا کے ساحل سے ٹکرائے گا۔
Published : October 26, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST
وشاکھاپٹنم، آندھرا پردیش: خلیج بنگال کے جنوب مشرق میں بننے والا ہوا کا کم دباؤ اتوار کے روز جنوب کی طرف بڑھا اور مضبوط ہو کر ایک سنگین سائیکلون کی شکل اختیار کر گیا۔ ہندوستانی محکمۂ موسمیات (IMD) کے مطابق، اس کے بعد یہ مغرب-شمال-مغرب کی طرف بڑھے گا اور پیر کی صبح تک خلیج بنگال کے مغرب-وسط میں ایک سائیکلون میں تبدیل ہو جائے گا۔
منگل کی صبح تک اس کے ایک شدید سائیکلونک طوفان میں بدلنے کا امکان ہے۔ مزید تیز ہو کر اس کے ایک انتہائی شدید سائیکلونک طوفان (ارنب) میں تبدیل ہونے اور بدھ کی صبح تک آندھرا پردیش کے ساحل کے قریب خلیج بنگال کے مغرب-وسط تک پہنچنے کی توقع ہے۔ اسی دن دوپہر تک اس کے باپٹلا اور وشاکھاپٹنم کے ساحلوں کو پار کرنے کا امکان ہے۔
Subject: Deep Depression intensified into Cyclonic Storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation : Ornab] over Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal [Cyclone Warning for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts—Red Message] The Deep Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during last 6 hours, intensified into cyclonic storm ““Arnab” [Pronunciation :Ornab]” and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 26th October, 2026 over Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 15.4°N and longitude 88.9°E, about 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (#Andaman Islands), 610 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 650 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 830 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 910 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal by midnight of today, the 26th October and into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region on 27th October. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 26, 2026
20 سینٹی میٹر سے زیادہ بارش ہونے کا امکان
وشاکھاپٹنم سائیکلون وارننگ سینٹر کے ڈائریکٹر مورتی نے بتایا کہ اس دوران ریاست میں انتہائی شدید بارش ہوگی۔ 27 تاریخ کو ڈاکٹر بی آر امبیڈکر کوناسیما، کاکیناڈا، ایلورو، مشرقی گوداوری، مغربی گوداوری اور کرشنا اضلاع میں 20 سینٹی میٹر سے زیادہ بارش ہونے کا امکان ہے۔
The #Deep #Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast #Bay of #Bengal moved west-northwestwards with speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 25th October, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 15.3°N and Longitude 89.7°E, about 520 km north-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (#Andaman Islands), 730 km east-southeast of #Vishakhapatnam (#Andhra_Pradesh), 820 km east-southeast of #Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 920 km east-Southeast of #Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 990 km east of #Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move nearly westwards, and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over Eastcentral & adjoining Southeast Bay of #Bengal by 26th October early morning. Then it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a #severe #cyclonic #storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal by 27th #October, morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach Westcentral #Bay_of_Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast around morning of 28th October, 2026. It is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a #very #severe #cyclonic #storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2026
140 کلومیٹر فی گھنٹہ کی رفتار سے تیز ہوائیں
جب کہ سریکاکولم، وجیا نگرم، وشاکھاپٹنم، الوریٰ سیتاراما راجو، اناکاپلی، گنٹور، پرکاشم، باپٹلا اور نیلور اضلاع میں 20 سینٹی میٹر سے کم بارش متوقع ہے۔ 28 تاریخ کو جب یہ انتہائی شدید طوفان کی شکل میں ساحل کو پار کرے گا، تو 140 کلومیٹر فی گھنٹہ کی رفتار سے تیز ہوائیں چلیں گی۔
گرج چمک کے ساتھ بوندا باندی کا امکان
وشاکھاپٹنم، اناکاپلی، کاکیناڈا، ڈاکٹر بی آر امبیڈکر کوناسیما، ایلورو، مشرقی گوداوری، مغربی گوداوری اور کرشنا اضلاع میں 20 سینٹی میٹر سے زیادہ بارش کا امکان ہے۔ باقی اضلاع میں 12 سے 20 سینٹی میٹر بارش ہو سکتی ہے۔ پیر کے روز ساحلی آندھرا اور رائلسیما میں ہلکی سے درمیانی بارش اور گرج چمک کے ساتھ بوندا باندی کا امکان ہے۔
The #Deep #Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast #Bay of #Bengal moved west-northwestwards with speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 25th October, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 15.3°N and Longitude 89.7°E, about 520 km north-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (#Andaman Islands), 730 km east-southeast of #Vishakhapatnam (#Andhra_Pradesh), 820 km east-southeast of #Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 920 km east-Southeast of #Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 990 km east of #Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move nearly westwards, and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over Eastcentral & adjoining Southeast Bay of #Bengal by 26th October early morning. Then it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a #severe #cyclonic #storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal by 27th #October, morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach Westcentral #Bay_of_Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast around morning of 28th October, 2026. It is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a #very #severe #cyclonic #storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2026
کئی بڑے درخت جڑ سے اکھڑ گئے
خلیج بنگال میں اس سائیکلونک سسٹم کے اثرات کے باعث، کاکیناڈا ضلع کے یو کوٹھاپلی منڈل میں اپاڈا اور کوناپاپیٹ کے ساحلوں پر اونچی لہریں اٹھیں۔ اپاڈا، جگراجوپیٹا، سوراداپلی، مایا پٹنم اور کوناپاپیٹ دیہات متاثر ہوئے ہیں۔ کئی بڑے درخت جڑ سے اکھڑ گئے ہیں۔
کنٹرول روم قائم کر دیے گئے
'ارنب' طوفان کے پیش نظر این ٹی آر (NTR) ضلع کی کلکٹر جی لکشمی نے کہا کہ ضلع کے تمام افسران کو الرٹ کر دیا گیا ہے۔ ایک بیان میں کہا گیا ہے کہ تیز ہواؤں کے خطرے سے جانی و مالی نقصان کو روکنے کے لیے پیشگی اقدامات کیے گئے ہیں۔ بتایا گیا ہے کہ وجیاواڑہ کلکٹریٹ میں ایک کنٹرول روم قائم کیا گیا ہے۔ ترووور، وسن پیٹ اور جگیا پیٹ کے علاقوں پر خصوصی توجہ دی جا رہی ہے۔
کسان پریشان
ایل نینو (El Nino) کے اثرات کی وجہ سے اس خریف سیزن کی شروعات سے ہی کسانوں کو کئی مشکلات کا سامنا کرنا پڑ رہا ہے۔ ایسے وقت میں جب بڑی مشکل سے اگائی گئی فصلیں چند ہی دنوں میں کٹنے والی ہیں، سائیکلون ارنب کی آمد کی وارننگ نے کسانوں کو تشویش میں مبتلا کر دیا ہے۔
فصلیں اگانے والے کسانوں کو الرٹ
انہیں ڈر ہے کہ یہ طوفان کتنا نقصان پہنچائے گا۔ دھان کی فصل اس وقت بوائی اور کٹائی کے مراحل میں ہے۔ وہیں کئی مقامات پر نومبر کے پہلے ہفتے سے کٹائی شروع ہونے کا امکان ہے۔ اس کے پیش نظر محکمۂ زراعت کے حکام کھیتوں میں دھان، کپاس اور دیگر فصلیں اگانے والے کسانوں کو الرٹ کر رہے ہیں اور احتیاطی تدابیر کے بارے میں بیداری پھیلا رہے ہیں۔