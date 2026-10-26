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آندھرا پردیش میں سمندری طوفان 'ارنب' کا خطرہ منڈلانے لگا، درجنوں اضلاع میں شدید بارش کا ریڈ الرٹ

محکمۂ موسمیات کے مطابق، سائیکلون ارنب 140 کلومیٹر فی گھنٹہ کی رفتار سے بدھ کی صبح آندھرا کے ساحل سے ٹکرائے گا۔

cyclone arnab andhra pradesh alert likely cross coast on 28th, Urdu News
آندھرا پردیش میں سمندری طوفان (PTI علامتی تصویر)
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By ETV Bharat Urdu Team

Published : October 26, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST

4 Min Read
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وشاکھاپٹنم، آندھرا پردیش: خلیج بنگال کے جنوب مشرق میں بننے والا ہوا کا کم دباؤ اتوار کے روز جنوب کی طرف بڑھا اور مضبوط ہو کر ایک سنگین سائیکلون کی شکل اختیار کر گیا۔ ہندوستانی محکمۂ موسمیات (IMD) کے مطابق، اس کے بعد یہ مغرب-شمال-مغرب کی طرف بڑھے گا اور پیر کی صبح تک خلیج بنگال کے مغرب-وسط میں ایک سائیکلون میں تبدیل ہو جائے گا۔

منگل کی صبح تک اس کے ایک شدید سائیکلونک طوفان میں بدلنے کا امکان ہے۔ مزید تیز ہو کر اس کے ایک انتہائی شدید سائیکلونک طوفان (ارنب) میں تبدیل ہونے اور بدھ کی صبح تک آندھرا پردیش کے ساحل کے قریب خلیج بنگال کے مغرب-وسط تک پہنچنے کی توقع ہے۔ اسی دن دوپہر تک اس کے باپٹلا اور وشاکھاپٹنم کے ساحلوں کو پار کرنے کا امکان ہے۔

20 سینٹی میٹر سے زیادہ بارش ہونے کا امکان

وشاکھاپٹنم سائیکلون وارننگ سینٹر کے ڈائریکٹر مورتی نے بتایا کہ اس دوران ریاست میں انتہائی شدید بارش ہوگی۔ 27 تاریخ کو ڈاکٹر بی آر امبیڈکر کوناسیما، کاکیناڈا، ایلورو، مشرقی گوداوری، مغربی گوداوری اور کرشنا اضلاع میں 20 سینٹی میٹر سے زیادہ بارش ہونے کا امکان ہے۔

140 کلومیٹر فی گھنٹہ کی رفتار سے تیز ہوائیں

جب کہ سریکاکولم، وجیا نگرم، وشاکھاپٹنم، الوریٰ سیتاراما راجو، اناکاپلی، گنٹور، پرکاشم، باپٹلا اور نیلور اضلاع میں 20 سینٹی میٹر سے کم بارش متوقع ہے۔ 28 تاریخ کو جب یہ انتہائی شدید طوفان کی شکل میں ساحل کو پار کرے گا، تو 140 کلومیٹر فی گھنٹہ کی رفتار سے تیز ہوائیں چلیں گی۔

cyclone arnab andhra pradesh alert likely cross coast on 28th, Urdu News
درجنوں اضلاع میں شدید بارش کا ریڈ الرٹ (Photo Credit; ETV BHARAT)

گرج چمک کے ساتھ بوندا باندی کا امکان

وشاکھاپٹنم، اناکاپلی، کاکیناڈا، ڈاکٹر بی آر امبیڈکر کوناسیما، ایلورو، مشرقی گوداوری، مغربی گوداوری اور کرشنا اضلاع میں 20 سینٹی میٹر سے زیادہ بارش کا امکان ہے۔ باقی اضلاع میں 12 سے 20 سینٹی میٹر بارش ہو سکتی ہے۔ پیر کے روز ساحلی آندھرا اور رائلسیما میں ہلکی سے درمیانی بارش اور گرج چمک کے ساتھ بوندا باندی کا امکان ہے۔

کئی بڑے درخت جڑ سے اکھڑ گئے

خلیج بنگال میں اس سائیکلونک سسٹم کے اثرات کے باعث، کاکیناڈا ضلع کے یو کوٹھاپلی منڈل میں اپاڈا اور کوناپاپیٹ کے ساحلوں پر اونچی لہریں اٹھیں۔ اپاڈا، جگراجوپیٹا، سوراداپلی، مایا پٹنم اور کوناپاپیٹ دیہات متاثر ہوئے ہیں۔ کئی بڑے درخت جڑ سے اکھڑ گئے ہیں۔

کنٹرول روم قائم کر دیے گئے

'ارنب' طوفان کے پیش نظر این ٹی آر (NTR) ضلع کی کلکٹر جی لکشمی نے کہا کہ ضلع کے تمام افسران کو الرٹ کر دیا گیا ہے۔ ایک بیان میں کہا گیا ہے کہ تیز ہواؤں کے خطرے سے جانی و مالی نقصان کو روکنے کے لیے پیشگی اقدامات کیے گئے ہیں۔ بتایا گیا ہے کہ وجیاواڑہ کلکٹریٹ میں ایک کنٹرول روم قائم کیا گیا ہے۔ ترووور، وسن پیٹ اور جگیا پیٹ کے علاقوں پر خصوصی توجہ دی جا رہی ہے۔

کسان پریشان

ایل نینو (El Nino) کے اثرات کی وجہ سے اس خریف سیزن کی شروعات سے ہی کسانوں کو کئی مشکلات کا سامنا کرنا پڑ رہا ہے۔ ایسے وقت میں جب بڑی مشکل سے اگائی گئی فصلیں چند ہی دنوں میں کٹنے والی ہیں، سائیکلون ارنب کی آمد کی وارننگ نے کسانوں کو تشویش میں مبتلا کر دیا ہے۔

فصلیں اگانے والے کسانوں کو الرٹ

انہیں ڈر ہے کہ یہ طوفان کتنا نقصان پہنچائے گا۔ دھان کی فصل اس وقت بوائی اور کٹائی کے مراحل میں ہے۔ وہیں کئی مقامات پر نومبر کے پہلے ہفتے سے کٹائی شروع ہونے کا امکان ہے۔ اس کے پیش نظر محکمۂ زراعت کے حکام کھیتوں میں دھان، کپاس اور دیگر فصلیں اگانے والے کسانوں کو الرٹ کر رہے ہیں اور احتیاطی تدابیر کے بارے میں بیداری پھیلا رہے ہیں۔

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آندھرا پردیش میں سمندری طوفان
CYCLONE IN ANDHRA PRADESH
CYCLONE ARNAB CYCLONIC STORM
HEAVY RAIN IN ANDHRA DUE CYCLONE
HEAVY RAIN IN ANDHRA DUE TO CYCLONE

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