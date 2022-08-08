కామన్వెల్త్ గేమ్స్ పతక విజేతలకు సీఎం కేసీఆర్ అభినందనలు
CM KCR Wishes: కామన్వెల్త్ క్రీడల్లో స్వర్ణ పతకాలు సాధించిన పీవీసింధు, బాక్సర్ నిఖత్ జరీన్కు సీఎం కేసీఆర్, మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. మరోసారి ప్రపంచ వేదికపై మన క్రీడాకారులు సత్తా చాటారని ప్రశంసించారు. రాష్ట్ర క్రీడాశాఖ మంత్రి శ్రీనివాస్ గౌడ్ పతకాలు సాధించిన క్రీడాకారులను అభినందించారు.
CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has expressed happiness over Badminton player @Pvsindhu1 winning Gold in Women's Singles category at the @birminghamcg22. Hon'ble CM congratulated Ms. Sindhu and lauded her effort.#PVSindhu #CommonwealthGames2022— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 8, 2022
అలాగే టేబుల్ టెన్నిస్ మిక్స్డ్ డబుల్స్లో స్వర్ణం సాధించిన అచంట శరత్ కమల్, శ్రీజ ఆకులకు మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ అభినందనలు తెలియజేశారు. పురుషుల బ్యాడ్మింటన్ సింగిల్స్లో బంగారు పతకం సాధించిన లక్ష్యసేన్కు మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ ట్విటర్లో అభినందించారు.
Many congratulations to @lakshya_sen on winning the Gold in Men’s Singles Badminton at #CWG22 👏— KTR (@KTRTRS) August 8, 2022
Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 one of India’s greatest athletes, on winning & adding the elusive Commonwealth Games women’s singles gold to her collection 👏#CWG2022 #Badminton pic.twitter.com/NItDRhYWSQ— KTR (@KTRTRS) August 8, 2022