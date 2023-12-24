WFI కొత్త చీఫ్కు షాక్- సంజయ్ సింగ్ కార్యవర్గం సస్పెండ్- కారణం ఇదే!
Published: 16 minutes ago
Follow Us
WFI కొత్త చీఫ్కు షాక్- సంజయ్ సింగ్ కార్యవర్గం సస్పెండ్- కారణం ఇదే!
Published: 16 minutes ago
Follow Us
WFI Chief Sanjay Singh Suspended : డబ్ల్యూఎఫ్ఐ అధ్యక్షుడు సంజయ్ సింగ్కు షాక్ తగిలింది. కొత్తగా ఎన్నికైన సంజయ్ సింగ్ కార్యవర్గాన్ని భారత క్రీడా మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ ఆదివారం సస్పెండ్ చేసింది. ఉత్తర్ప్రదేశ్ గోండాలో జరిగే కుస్తీ పోటీలకు తొందరపాటుగా అండర్-15, అండర్-20 జట్లను ఎంపికచేసినందుకుగాను క్రీడా శాఖ ఈ నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.
-
Union Sports Ministry suspends the newly elected body of Wrestling Federation of India after the newly elected president Sanjay Singh announced U-15 and U-20 nationals to take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year. pic.twitter.com/eMZyNK914Z— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023
Loading...