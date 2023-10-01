Asian Games Medals List : పతకాల వేటలో అథ్లెట్లు.. ట్రాప్ షూటింగ్లో భారత్కు స్వర్ణం
Asian Games Medals List : పతకాల వేటలో అథ్లెట్లు.. ట్రాప్ షూటింగ్లో భారత్కు స్వర్ణం
Published: 2 hours ago
Asian Games Medals List : ఆసియా క్రీడల్లో భారతకు మెడల్స్ వెల్లువ కొనసాగుతోంది. ఆదివారం జరిగన ఈవెంట్స్లో మన అథ్లెట్లు స్వర్ణ, రజత పతకాలను సాధించారు. ట్రాప్ షూటింగ్ పురుషుల విభాగంలో భారత త్రయం పృథ్వీరాజ్ తొండైమాన్, కినాన్ చెనాయ్, జోరావర్ సింగ్ సంధు పసిడి పతకాన్ని ముద్దాడగా.. మహిళల విభాగానికి చెందిన మనీశా కీర్, రాజేశ్వరి కుమారి, ప్రీతి రజక్ వెండి పతకాన్ని గెలుచుకున్నారు. మరోవైపు గోల్ఫ్లో భారత్కు చెందిన అదితి అశోక్ రజత పతకాన్ని గెలుచుకుంది. ఈ క్రమంలో ఆమె గోల్ఫ్లో పతకం గెలిచిన తొలి భారతీయ మహిళా గోల్ఫ్ క్రీడాకారిణిగా రికార్డుకెక్కింది. ఇక ఇప్పటి వరకు భారత్ గెలుచుకున్న పతకాల సంఖ్య 41కి చేరింది. ఇందులో 11 స్వర్ణాలు, 16 రజతాలు, 14 కాంస్య పతకాలు ఉన్నాయి. వీటిల్లో ఒక్క షూటింగ్లోనే 21 పతకాలు లభించడం విశేషం.
మరోవైపు స్టార్ బాక్సర్ నిఖత్ జరీన్ 50 కేజీల విభాగంలో ఆదివారం సాయంత్రం సెమీస్లో తలపడనుంది. అలాగే బ్యాడ్మింటన్ టీమ్ విభాగంలో భారత్ ఫైనల్కు చేరిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ క్రమంలో చైనాతో పసిడి పతకం కోసం తలపడనుంది. లాంగ్జంప్లో మురళీ శ్రీశంకర్ ఫైనల్స్కు చేరాడు.
