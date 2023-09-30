Asian Games 2023 Medals List : ఆసియా క్రీడల్లో పతకాల పంట.. భారత్ ఖాతాలో మరో పసిడి
Published: 6 minutes ago
Asian Games 2023 Medals List : ఆసియా క్రీడల్లో పతకాల పంట.. భారత్ ఖాతాలో మరో పసిడి
Published: 6 minutes ago
Asian Games 2023 Medals List : ఆసియా క్రీడల్లో మన అథ్లెట్లు సంచలనాలు సృషిస్తున్నారు. జరిగే ప్రతి ఈవెంట్లోనూ ఏదో ఒక మెడల్ను సాధిస్తున్న ప్లేయర్ల భారత్ ఖాతాలోకి ఇప్పటి వరకు ఎన్నో పతకాలను సాధించిపెట్టారు. తాజాగా టెన్నిస్ జోడీ రోహన్ బోపన్న, రుతుజా భోసలే పసిడి పతకాన్ని ముద్దాడారు. శనివారం జరిగిన మిక్స్డ్ డబుల్స్ ఫైనల్స్లో ఈ జోడీ చైనీస్ తైపీ జోడీ, తొమ్మిదో సీడ్ సుంగ్-హావో హువాంగ్, ఎన్-షువో లియాంగ్పై 2-6, 6 తేడాతో విజయం సాధించారు. మరోవైపు 10 మీటర్ల ఏయిర్ పిస్టర్ విభాగంలో భారత జోడీ సరబ్జోత్ సింగ్, దివ్య టీఎస్ రజత పతకాన్ని సాధించారు.
-
𝙂𝙊𝙇𝘿 𝙄𝙏 𝙄𝙎!🥇🌟— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 30, 2023
🇮🇳 mixed doubles duo, @RutujaBhosale12 and #TOPSchemeAthlete @rohanbopanna have clinched GOLD, showcasing their unmatched talent and teamwork on the world stage. 🏆🎾
Let's applaud their remarkable victory at the #AsianGames2022 with pride and passion!… pic.twitter.com/kpZs1JcLq4
-
A very happy birthday to our shooter Sarabjot Singh. Celebrating with a Silver Medal win today in the 10M Mixed Team Pistol event! 👏🏽👏🏽— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) September 30, 2023
The Chinese Gold Medal winning pair joining in the birthday celebrations!
Heart to Heart, Future!#IndiaAtAG22 | #WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/70TAebn9qn