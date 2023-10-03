Asian Games 2023 India Medals : భారత్ ఖాతాలో మరో స్వర్ణం.. రజతం, కాంస్య పతకాలు కూడా
Published: 19 minutes ago
Asian Games 2023 India Medals : భారత్ ఖాతాలో మరో స్వర్ణం.. రజతం, కాంస్య పతకాలు కూడా
Published: 19 minutes ago
Asian Games 2023 India Medals : 2023 ఆసియా గేమ్స్లో భారత అథ్లెట్లు సత్తా చాటుతున్నారు. మంగళవారం 5000 మీటర్ల మహిళల రేస్లో భారత అథ్లెట్ పారుల్ చౌదరి స్వర్ణ పతకం దక్కించుకుంది. దీంతో భారత్ ఖాతాలో 14వ గోల్డ్ మెడల్ వచ్చిచేరింది. ఇక సోమవారం నాటి పోటీల్లో పారుల్ 3000 మీటర్ల స్టీపుల్ ఛేజ్లో సిల్వర్ మెడల్ నెగ్గింది. మరోవైపు 800 మీటర్ల పురుషుల రేస్లో భారత క్రీడాకారులు మహమ్మద్ అఫ్జల్, అలాగే డెకత్లాన్లో తేజస్విన్ శంకర్ సిల్వర్ మెడల్స్ సాధించారు. ఇక 400 మీటర్ల హర్డిల్స్లో విత్య రామ్రాజ్, పురుషుల ట్రిపుల్ జంపింగ్లో ప్రవీణ్ చిత్రవేల్ కాంస్య పతకాలు దక్కించుకున్నారు.
-
Hangzhou Asian Games: India's Parul Chaudhary wins gold medal in Women's 5000-metre race— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023
Photo source: Athletics Federation of India (AFI) pic.twitter.com/oxyHWYM2qN
-
A Splendid Silver🥈for 🇮🇳 in Men's 800m Finals— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 3, 2023
Well done Afsal! Many congratulations 🥳👏#AsianGames2022#Cheer4India 🇮🇳#HallaBol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/rSWkp0Kyg3
-
The medal haul continues with great force as @PraveenChithra1 grabs another🥉for 🇮🇳🥳— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 3, 2023
The #TOPSchemeAthlete produced a leap of 16.68m in Men's Triple Jump Event 🥳
Great going champ! Many congratulations on your 🥉#AsianGames2022#Cheer4India#HallaBol#JeetegaBharat… pic.twitter.com/FYnSCJJV9w
-
Vithya Ramraj opens the #Athletics medal haul of the day with a beautiful🥉— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 3, 2023
Keeping up with a great pace on track, Vithya clocked a time of 55.68 to mark this feat in Women's 400m Hurdles Final💪🏻
Well done champ👏👏 Heartiest congratulations on the🥉🥳#AsianGames2022… pic.twitter.com/UlIhM9arJF