Asian Games 2023 India Gold Medal : ఆసియా క్రీడల్లో తెలుగమ్మాయికి బంగారు పతకం.. భారత అథ్లెట్లు తగ్గేదేలే!
Published: 1 hours ago
Asian Games 2023 India Gold Medal : ఆసియా క్రీడల్లో తెలుగమ్మాయికి బంగారు పతకం.. భారత అథ్లెట్లు తగ్గేదేలే!
Published: 1 hours ago
Asian Games 2023 India Gold Medal : 2023 ఆసియా గేమ్స్లో భారత అథ్లెట్లు పతకాల వర్షం కురిపిస్తున్నారు. శనివారం ఉదయం భారత్ ఖాతాలో మరో మూడు స్వర్ణాలు వచ్చి చేరాయి. ఆసియా క్రీడల్లో భాగంగా జరిగిన ఆర్చరీ పోటీల్లో తెలుగు తేజం జ్యోతి సురేఖ వెన్నం.. పసిడి పట్టేసింది.
-
🥇Compound Archer No. 1🥇#KheloIndiaAthlete @VJSurekha wins gold🥇 after defeating Korea with a score of 149-145 at the #AsianGames2022 🤩🥳— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2023
With this, Jyothi has won a total of 3️⃣ Gold at AG👌🏻🌟
Super proud of you, champ!! Keep Shining🌟#Cheer4India#JeetegaBharat… pic.twitter.com/SmvgAj8NZn
ఆర్చరీ పురుషుల కాంపౌండ్ సింగిల్స్లో ఓజస్ డియోటల్.. స్వర్ణ పతకం సాధించాడు. మరోవైపు భారత మహిళల కబడ్డీ జట్టు ఫైనల్స్లో చైనీస్ తైపీపై పైచేయి సాధించింది. 26-25తో నెగ్గి పసిడి గెలుపొందారు. తాజా పతకాలతో భారత్.. 25 గోల్డ్ మెడల్స్తో నాలుగో స్థానంలో కొనసాగుతోంది.
-
BRONZE FOR ADITI 🏹🥉— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2023
🇮🇳's 🔝 Compound Archer and #KheloIndiaAthlete Aditi Gopichand Swami settles for a Bronze medal after defeating Indonesia
at the #AsianGames2022 👏🔥
Well Played, Aditi 👍 Keep up the momentum!#Cheer4India#Hallabol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/f3GiFBQpii
-
🇮🇳 𝐃𝐎𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘🥇🥈— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2023
🏹Compound Archers Pravin Ojas Deotale (#KheloIndiaAthlete) and @archer_abhishek win the GOLD🥇 and SILVER 🥈respectively at the #AsianGames2022. 🤩🥳
This is the 8th and 9th medal for India and the 6th Gold medal in Compound Archery 🤩
🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/BYFcQmSl5k
- ఆర్చరీ పురుషుల సింగిల్స్లో అభిషేక్ వర్మకు రజతం దక్కింది.
- అర్చరీ మహిళల విభాగంలో అదితి స్వామి కాంస్యం సాధించింది.