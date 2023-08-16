Wahab Riaz Retirement : పాక్ పేసర్ సంచలన నిర్ణయం.. అంతర్జాతీయ క్రికెట్కు గుడ్బై..
Published: 39 minutes ago
Wahab Riaz Retirement : పాకిస్థాన్ పేస్ బౌలర్ వహబ్ రియాజ్ అంతర్జాతీయ క్రికెట్కు వీడ్కోలు పలికాడు. వన్డే, టీ20, టెస్టు ఫార్మాట్ల నుంచి తప్పుకుంటున్నట్లు బుధవారం ప్రకటించాడు. కాగా రియాజ్ 2011, 2015, 2019 ప్రపంచకప్ల్లో పాకిస్థాన్ తరఫున ప్రాతినిధ్యం వహించాడు. కెరీర్లో 28 టెస్టులు, 91 వన్డేలు, 36 టీ20లు ఆడిన రియాజ్ 237 వికెట్లు పడగొట్టాడు.
🏏 Stepping off the international pitch— Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) August 16, 2023
🌟 After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. 🙏
Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise…
