Harbhajan Singh Retirement: భజ్జీ.. యువ ఆటగాళ్లకు ఆదర్శం.!
Harbhajan Singh Retirement: టీమ్ఇండియా దిగ్గజ స్పిన్ బౌలర్ హర్భజన్ సింగ్ అంతర్జాతీయ క్రికెట్కు వీడ్కోలు పలికాడు. ట్విటర్ వేదికగా అతడు ఈ విషయాన్ని వెల్లడించాడు. ఈ సందర్భంగా మాజీ క్రికెటర్లు సచిన్ తెందూల్కర్, వీవీఎస్ లక్ష్మణ్, శ్రీశాంత్, ఆర్పీ పటేల్, పార్థివ్ పటేల్, ప్రగ్యాన్ ఓజా, వీరేంద్ర సెహ్వాగ్తోపాటు సురేశ్ రైనా, శిఖర్ ధావన్, కుల్దీప్, ఉమేశ్, బీసీసీఐ సెక్రెటరీ జై షా తదితరులు హర్భజన్కి శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.
యువ ఆటగాళ్లకు అతడు ఆదర్శమని పేర్కొన్నారు. అంతర్జాతీయ క్రికెట్లో గొప్ప స్పిన్నర్గా భారత్కి ఎన్నో మరుపురాని విజయాలు అందించాడని ప్రశంసించారు. సెకండ్ ఇన్నింగ్స్లో కూడా మరింత గొప్పగా రాణించాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు. 1998లో అంతర్జాతీయ క్రికెట్లోకి అరంగేట్రం హర్భజన్.. 2016లో చివరి అంతర్జాతీయ మ్యాచ్ ఆడాడు. ఆ తర్వాత ఇండియన్ ప్రీమియర్ లీగ్లో పలు జట్ల తరఫున ఆడాడు.
Bhajji! 🏏♥️ 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JSgNHm6z9R— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 24, 2021
Hearty congratulations to my great mate @harbhajan_singh on a remarkable career! A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well! pic.twitter.com/xEMTpGBru3— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 24, 2021
Congratulations @harbhajan_singh on a phenomenal career with #TeamIndia spanning almost two decades. You played with grit and passion and wore your heart on your sleeve. My best wishes for all your future endeavours. https://t.co/lRiwHbkT6i— Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 24, 2021
Looking forward to seeing #83TheFilm. Remember the day, the tournament, like it was yesterday.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 24, 2021
Congratulations bhajju pa on a splendid career, something that the entire country is proud of. Wishing you the best for the future endeavours. Also a big thank you for being an inspiration to many budding young spinners. God bless you and the family!— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 24, 2021
@harbhajan_singh Ur gonna be the one of the best ever played cricket not just for india but in world of cricket..it’s a huge honour to know u and to have played with you b bhajjipa ….will always cherish the lovely hugs( lucky for me ) before my spells ) lots of love and respect pic.twitter.com/5IgYJk4HcD— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) December 24, 2021
Champion Player. One of the finest the world has seen. Wish you all the best for the second innings… 😊🤗 https://t.co/1WrmKuPnoy— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 24, 2021
More than a truly great player, Bhajju Pa was always a big brother for all the juniors. @harbhajan_singh would make us laugh all the time and was someone who always made the dressing room like our home. Best wishes in your new innings. #harbhajansingh pic.twitter.com/8aNhOYvFDW— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 24, 2021
Bhajju Pa with 711 international wickets has been a legend but he was always been a very humble teammate and inspiration for all the boys who came from the small towns. I am sure your new innings will be as rocking!@harbhajan_singh #harbhajansingh #Bhajj pic.twitter.com/SOlRrrRvXM— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 24, 2021
Congratulations on a very fulfilling career, Bhajji. Given the challenges and personal circumstances, you have done the country extremely proud with your achievements on the field. Have a great life ahead. https://t.co/TE1Vgx2nrM— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 24, 2021
Congratulations on a wonderful career Pajhi 🤗 Your contribution to cricket has been immense and it was a pleasure to play alongside you 😊 Enjoyed our great moments together on and off the field. Wishing you luck for your next innings @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/CRtxghzYLv— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 24, 2021
One of the finest to represent 🇮🇳 who won so many games for the nation. Best wishes Bhajju Paa on your retirement. 🙏 @harbhajan_singh— Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) December 24, 2021
Congratulations @harbhajan_singh for a wonderful career. I remember as a kid watching you take that hattrick against Australia in 2001. Thank you for the great memories Bhajji paa. I wish you best for the journey ahead.— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) December 24, 2021
