Shyam Singha Roy Review: 'శ్యామ్ సింగరాయ్' ఎలా ఉందంటే?
Shyam Singha Roy Review: రాహుల్ సంకృత్యాన్ దర్శకత్వంలో నేచురల్ స్టార్ నాని హీరోగా నటించిన సినిమా 'శ్యామ్ సింగరాయ్'. శుక్రవారం థియేటర్లలో ఈ సినిమా విడుదలైంది. ఇప్పటికే ప్రీమియర్ షోలు చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు ట్విట్టర్లో తమ అభిప్రాయాలను పంచుకున్నారు. సినిమా తొలి భాగం అలరించేలా ఉందని, మలి భాగంలో ఎమోషనల్ సీన్స్తో కట్టిపడేశారని పలువురు నెటిజన్లు అంటున్నారు.
-
#ShyamSinghaRoy review— Jateen kumar (@Jateenkumar14) December 24, 2021
Positives:
-Nani & sai pallavi set screen on fire💥
- stunning visuals 😳
- new content
- good 2nd half
Negatives:
Avg 1st half 🙂
Overall - ⭐⭐⭐.5 / 5
Nani anna hit kotesadhu 💥🤙
-
Every shot in 2nd half is visually poetry… with right amount emotion and an absolutely towering performance from Nani. He was brilliant as #ShyamSinghaRoy. Full marks to Rahul Sankrityan for directing this material with absolute confidence. Watch it !!— Sushanth Nallapareddy (@sushanthreddy) December 23, 2021
-
#ShyamSinghaRoy— RAVI REDDY (@rrking99) December 24, 2021
➡️3/5
1st half decent, Interval scene
Nani & SP pair👌🤙
BGM good & 2-3 songs on screen
2nd half action SSR episodes@NameisNani was brilliant as #ShyamSinghaRoy 🔥 #Nani pic.twitter.com/1wghhX7ETg
-
#ShyamSinghaRoy 1st half awesome😍❤️. @NameisNani sir's acting top notch😎. @MickeyJMeyer sir's BGM & music simply outstanding👌🎶🔝🎧💯. Awaiting for @Sai_Pallavi92 screen presence and #Nani sir's #ShyamSinghaRoy character 😊. @IamKrithiShetty @madonasebastian @NiharikaEnt pic.twitter.com/2EXptttf5b— Shyam (Love All. Serve All. Help Ever. Hurt Never) (@SaiShyamManohar) December 23, 2021
నాని, సాయి పల్లవి జోడీ మరోసారి అదరగొట్టిందని హర్షం వ్యక్తంచేశారు అభిమానులు. ఇక సంగీత దర్శకుడు మిక్కీ జే మేయర్ బ్యాక్గ్రౌండ్ స్కోర్తో సినిమాకు ప్రాణం పోశారని కొనియాడారు.
-
#ShyamSinghaRoy from USA— pradyumna reddy (@pradyumnavicky) December 23, 2021
Just Amazing. Very well crafted. The reincarnation is brilliantly portrayed. Climax worked so well. Music and BGM 👏🏻👌🏻👌🏻 #Nelaraajuni song is still playing in my mind. @NameisNani is brilliant as Shyam. @Sai_Pallavi92 Screen presence is🔥 @NiharikaEnt pic.twitter.com/0kLexvGQGj
-
#ShyamSinghaRoy A Satisfactory Emotional Drama!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 23, 2021
2nd half in parts, Songs, a few mass sequences, and Nani - SP pair were the highlights
On the flip side, the first half is very subpar and takes too long setting up the story. Mostly predictable and pace is uneven.
Rating: 2.75/5
-
Just watch the movie— Abhimanyu Abhi (@Abhiman83777923) December 23, 2021
No Words Mind blowing 😳💥
4.5/5#ShyamSinghaRoy
-
Second half was such poetic brilliance ! @Rahul_Sankrityn terrific execution 🙏🙏🙏🙏 #ShyamSinghaRoy definitely one of the best in Telugu cinema— Team Shyam Singha Roy (@kiran_nine) December 24, 2021
ఈ సినిమాలో కృతి శెట్టి, మడోన్నా సెబాస్టియన్ కూడా కథానాయికలుగా నటించారు. బెంగాల్ నేపథ్యంలోని కథతో తెరకెక్కిన ఈ చిత్రంపై భారీ అంచనాలు ఉండటం వల్ల థియేటర్లలో హౌజ్ఫుల్ కలెక్షన్లు కనిపిస్తున్నాయి.
