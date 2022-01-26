అమరులకు మహేశ్ నివాళి.. దేశవాసులకు సినీతారల శుభాకాంక్షలు
Republic Day: 73వ గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవాన్ని పురస్కరించుకుని సినీ ప్రముఖులు సామాజిక మాధ్యమాల వేదికగా శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఇలాంటి గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవాలు మరెన్నో జరుపుకోవాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు. భారత కీర్తి విశ్వవ్యాప్తం చేయాలని పిలుపునిచ్చారు. స్వాతంత్ర్య సమరయోధులు, దేశ జవాన్ల త్యాగాలను స్ఫూర్తిగా తీసుకోవాలని ఈ సందర్భంగా వారిని గుర్తుచేసుకున్నారు.
Celebrating 75 years of Independence, brave martyrs who fought for it🙏🏻— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 26, 2022
Happy Republic Day India 🇮🇳
Peace and prosperity always!!! Jai Hind
Freedom in mind , faith in words , pride in our heart and memories of our souls . Let’s salute the nation on Repiblic Day !! Happppppppy Republic Day 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/xhBm4jv62m— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) January 26, 2022
What they can do, I can’t. Truly remarkable🙏#HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/mIoNr8WI4n— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 26, 2022
Let us pledge to always keep the tricolour high and rising. Republic Day Wishes to every Indian.#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/2QKBUpoqxi— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 26, 2022
Happy #RepublicDayIndia from the team of #MajorTheFilm pic.twitter.com/pTTCCbaNXU— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) January 26, 2022
Happy 73rd Republic Day !#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/FyQl0TNoEp— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 26, 2022
Let us cheer for the golden heritage of our nation and its great souls. Happy 73rd Republic Day.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2022
గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు.
NO GUTS NO GLORY !!— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 26, 2022
Proud to be an INDIAN 🇮🇳
Republic Day wishes to my fellow Indians
#salute #freedom #OurHeroes pic.twitter.com/1viXuhqr1z
With faith in our hearts and independence in our thoughts, let's salute the Nation. Happy Republic Day!#VandeMataramhttps://t.co/jZGXC0bkIs@jackkybhagnani #HimanshuSinghGurjar @remodsouza @VishalMMishra @Jjust_Music @WarnerMusicIN @mekaushalkishor pic.twitter.com/98QuRAXCUi— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 26, 2022
May we always have the freedom to choose, freedom to live and— Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) January 26, 2022
freedom to dream! #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/5o5bmCncgu
