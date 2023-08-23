Chandrayaan 3 Timeline : చంద్రయాన్ 3 ప్రయాణం సాగిందిలా..
Published: 50 minutes ago
Chandrayaan 3 Timeline : చంద్రయాన్ 3 ప్రయాణం సాగిందిలా..
Published: 50 minutes ago
Chandrayaan 3 Timeline In Telugu : జాబిల్లిని చేరుకునేందుకు చంద్రయాన్-3 ప్రయాణం 41 రోజులు సాగింది. జులై 14న శ్రీహరికోట నుంచి LVM3-M4 రాకెట్ ద్వారా చంద్రయాన్-3ను ప్రయోగించగా అది జాబిల్లిని చేరుకోవడానికి ఇస్రో పలు విన్యాసాలను చేపట్టింది. కక్ష్య పెంపు, తగ్గింపు విన్యాసాలను విజయవంతగా చేపట్టి చంద్రుని దక్షిణ ధ్రువానికి చేరువ చేసింది. మరికొద్ది సేపట్లో జాబిల్లి దక్షిణ ధ్రువానికి చేరువలో సుమారు 70 డిగ్రీల దక్షిణ అక్షాంశం వద్ద ల్యాండర్ను సాఫ్ట్ ల్యాండింగ్ చేసి చరిత్ర సృష్టించాలని ఇస్రో భావిస్తోంది.
'చంద్రయాన్-3' సాగిందిలా..
- జులై 14న ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్లోని శ్రీహరికోట నుంచి చంద్రయాన్-3 వ్యోమనౌక విజయవంతంగా నింగిలోకి దూసుకెళ్లింది.
- జులై 15న కక్ష్య పెంపు విన్యాసాన్ని ఇస్రో శాస్త్రవేత్తలు చేపట్టారు.
- ఈ కక్ష్య పెంపు క్రతువును ఇస్రో శాస్త్రవేత్తలు జులై 17, 22, 25 తేదీల్లో చేపట్టి జులై 31 వరకు కొనసాగించారు.
-
Chandrayaan-3 Mission update:— ISRO (@isro) July 15, 2023
The spacecraft's health is normal.
The first orbit-raising maneuver (Earthbound firing-1) is successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru.
Spacecraft is now in 41762 km x 173 km orbit. pic.twitter.com/4gCcRfmYb4
- ఆగస్ట్ 1న చంద్రుడి కక్ష్య వైపు పయనం సాగించేందుకు వీలుగా ట్రాన్స్ లూనార్ ఇంజెక్షన్లోకి వ్యోమనౌకను ఇస్రో ప్రవేశపెట్టింది.
- ఆగస్టు 5న చంద్రయాన్-3 విజయవంతంగా జాబిల్లి కక్ష్యలోకి ప్రవేశించింది.
-
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 9, 2023
Even closer to the moon’s surface.
Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a manuevre performed today.
The next operation is scheduled for August 14, 2023, between 11:30 and 12:30 Hrs. IST pic.twitter.com/Nx7IXApU44
- వ్యోమనౌకను చంద్రుడిని సమీపించేందుకు వీలుగా ఆగస్ట్ 6 ( 170 కిమీ x 4313 కిమీ), 9 (174 కిమీ x 1437 కిమీ), 14 (151 కిమీ x 179 కిమీ), 16 (153 కిమీ x 163 కిమీ) తేదీల్లో కక్ష్య తగ్గింపు విన్యాసాలను నిర్వహించారు.
- ఆగస్ట్ 17న ప్రొపల్షన్ మాడ్యూల్ నుంచి ల్యాండర్ విజయవంతంగా విడిపోయింది. జాబిల్లికి సంబంధించిన మెుదటి చిత్రాన్ని అందించింది.
-
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 17, 2023
‘Thanks for the ride, mate! 👋’
said the Lander Module (LM).
LM is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module (PM)
LM is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for tomorrow around 1600 Hrs., IST.
Now, 🇮🇳 has3⃣ 🛰️🛰️🛰️… pic.twitter.com/rJKkPSr6Ct
-
- ఆగస్ట్ 18, 20 తేదీల్లో శాస్త్రవేత్తలు ల్యాండర్ వేగం తగ్గింపు ప్రక్రియను చేపట్టారు. ఈ దశలోనే ల్యాండర్ భూమికి కనిపించని జాబిల్లి దక్షిణ ధ్రువానికి సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలను చిత్రీకరించింది.
- ఆగస్ట్ 21న చంద్రయాన్-2 ఆర్బిటర్.. చంద్రయాన్-3 ల్యాండర్ మాడ్యూల్కు 'మిత్రమా!' అని స్వాగతం పలికింది. అనంతరం రెండింటి మధ్య కమ్యూనికేషన్ ఏర్పాటయింది.
-
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023
🌖 as captured by the
Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC)
on August 15, 2023#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 pic.twitter.com/nGgayU1QUS
-
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023
Here are the images of
Lunar far side area
captured by the
Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).
This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISRO… pic.twitter.com/rwWhrNFhHB
-
- ఆగస్ట్ 22న చంద్రయాన్-3లోని ల్యాండర్ పొజిషన్ డిటెక్షన్ కెమెరా- LPDC ద్వారా దాదాపు 70 కిలో మీటర్ల ఎత్తు నుంచి తీసిన చిత్రాలని ఇస్రో విడుదల చేసింది. చంద్రయాన్ వ్యవస్థలను సాధారణ తనిఖీ చేసింది.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Date And Time : ఇలా భూమి నుంచి గత నెల 14న నింగిలోకి రివ్వున దూసుకెళ్లిన వ్యోమనౌక జాబిల్లి దక్షిణ ధ్రువానికి చేరడానికి దాదాపు 41 రోజులు పట్టింది. ల్యాండర్ మాడ్యూల్.. బుధవారం (2023 ఆగస్ట్ 23) సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల 44 నిమిషాల సమయంలో ల్యాండింగ్ ప్రక్రియ ఆరంభమయ్యే నిర్దేశిత ప్రదేశానికి చేరుకోనుంది. ఆటోమేటిక్ ల్యాండింగ్ సీక్వెన్స్- ALS కమాండ్ అందుకోగానే జాబిల్లి దక్షిణ ధ్రువంపై దిగే ప్రక్రియ ఆరంభం అవుతుంది.
Chandrayaan 3 : జాబిల్లిపై 14 రోజులపాటు విక్రమ్, ప్రగ్యాన్.. అక్కడ అసలు ఏం చేస్తాయి?
Chandrayaan 3 : తమిళనాడు మట్టి స్పెషల్.. చంద్రయాన్-3లో 'కీ రోల్'.. ఎలాగంటే..