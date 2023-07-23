వియత్నాంకు భారత్ 'INS కృపాణ్' గిఫ్ట్.. చరిత్రలో తొలిసారిగా.. ఇక చైనాకు చుక్కలే!
Published: 35 minutes ago
INS Kirpan Gifted To Vietnam : ఇరుదేశాల మధ్య పెరుగుతున్న వ్యూహాత్మక భాగస్వామ్యానికి గుర్తుగా వియత్నాంకు.. భారత్ ఐఎన్ఎస్ కృపాణ్ అనే యుద్ధనౌకను కానుక ఇచ్చింది. వియత్నాం పర్యటనలో ఉన్న నౌకాదళాధిపతి అడ్మిరల్ ఆర్. హరికుమార్ ఓ ప్రత్యేక కార్యక్రమంలో వియత్నాం పీపుల్స్ నేవీకి యుద్ధనౌకను అప్పగించారు. సేవలందించే ఓ యుద్ధనౌకను భారత్ తన మిత్రదేశానికి బహుమతిగా ఇవ్వడం ఇదే మొదటిసారి. ఇరుపక్షాల మధ్య వ్యూహాత్మక భాగస్వామ్యానికి ఇది నిదర్శనంగా నిలుస్తుందని నౌకాదళం వెల్లడించింది.
On completing 32 years of illustrious service to the nation, Indian Naval Ship Kirpan has been decommissioned from the Indian Navy and Handed Over to Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN) today at Cam Ranh, Vietnam.— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023
The Decommissioning and Handing Over Ceremony of INS Kirpan to VPN was… pic.twitter.com/ok4su4NYUm
INS Kirpan UPSC : దేశీయంగా నిర్మించిన ఐఎన్ఎస్ కృపాణ్ యుద్ధనౌకను వియత్నాంకు అప్పగించడం.. స్నేహపూర్వక దేశాలకు సాయం చేయడం సహా వారి రక్షణ సామర్థ్యాలను మెరుగుపరిచేందుకు భారత్ కట్టుబడి ఉంటుందనే విషయాన్ని చాటుతుందని నౌకాదళం తెలిపింది. భారత నౌకాదళంలో 32 ఏళ్ల పాటు సేవలందించిన ఈ యుద్ధనౌకను.. వియత్నాంకు కానుకగా ఇవ్వనున్నట్లు గతనెలలో రక్షణ మంత్రి రాజ్ నాథ్ సింగ్ ప్రకటించారు. దక్షిణ చైనా సముద్రమంతా తనదేనంటూ గిల్లికజ్జాలకు పాల్పడుతున్న చైనా దూకుడును అడ్డుకునేలా భారత్, వియత్నాంలు చేయీచేయీ కలుపుతున్నాయనడానికి తాజా పరిణామం నిదర్శనం.
It is a matter of great honour for me to be a part of the handing over ceremony of one of the finest and longest-serving warships of the Indian Navy – Kirpan, to the esteemed Vietnam People’s Navy. On behalf of the Indian Navy, it is my privilege to extend a warm welcome to all… pic.twitter.com/4nMK1jM62D— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023
#WATCH | On completing 32 years of illustrious service to the nation, Indian Naval Ship Kirpan has been decommissioned from the Indian Navy and Handed Over to Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN) today at Cam Ranh, Vietnam: Indian Navy— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023
The Decommissioning and Handing Over Ceremony of INS… pic.twitter.com/DTvbAWIRAj
#WATCH | The decommissioning and handing over ceremony of INS Kirpan to Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN) was presided over by Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar at the Cam Ranh International Port today. pic.twitter.com/rXk9C2nK9u— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023