National Film Awards 2023 : అవార్డ్ విన్నింగ్పై స్టార్స్ రియాక్షన్.. కల నెరవేరిందంటూ..
Published: 60 minutes ago
National Film Awards 2023 : 2021కి గాను కేంద్రం ఇటీవలే జాతీయ అవార్డులను ప్రకటించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇందులో భాగంగా 69వ జాతీయ చలన చిత్ర అవార్డుల ప్రదానోత్సవం నేడు(అక్టోబర్ 17)న రాష్ట్రపతి భవన్లో గ్రాండ్గా జరిగింది. ఇందులో అల్లు అర్జున్, కృతి సనన్, ఆలియా భట్, రాజమౌళి, కీరవాణి, దేవీశ్రీ ప్రసాద్ లాంటి స్టార్స్ హాజరై అవార్డులను అందుకున్నారు. వీరితో పాటు పలువురు దర్శక నిర్మాతలు, సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు వివిధ కేటగిరీల్లో అవార్డులను అందుకున్నారు.
National Awards Winning Movies : మరోవైపు ఉప్పెన, కొండపొలం, పుష్ప, ఆర్ఆర్ఆర్ సినిమాల ద్వారా టాలీవుడ్కు అవార్డుల పంట పండింది. దీంతో తెలుగు ఇండస్ట్రీలో సంబరాలు మొదలయ్యాయి. ఇక అవార్డు గ్రహీతలు కూడా మీడియాతో తమ ఆనందాన్ని పంచుకున్నారు. దీన్ని చూసిన ఫ్యాన్స్ తమ అభిమాన తారలను నెట్టింట అభినందనలు తెలుపుతున్నారు.
#WATCH | National Film Awards | "It is very exciting. I am very fortunate to be here and see my son getting this award," says film producer and father of Allu Arjun, Allu Aravind— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023
Allu Arjun received the Best Actor Award for 'Pushpa: The Rise'. pic.twitter.com/ZVjY9osLV7
#WATCH | "This award belongs to everyone and not one particular person...This award belongs to India & the film industry...," says Keeravani's son Kaala Bhairava who also bagged the award at the National Film Awards. pic.twitter.com/U4muSB0x12— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023
#WATCH | "I feel very happy and proud. It is a lovely award. It feels gratifying," says actor-director R. Madhavan after receiving the Best Feature Film Award for 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', at the National Film Awards. pic.twitter.com/9cZWwEbkow— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023
#WATCH | "Just very very overwhelmed. I feel very blessed & grateful. It is a very special moment, especially for Mimi & also my parents were here watching me. I don't think I've felt this before," says Kriti Sanon after receiving the Best Actress Award for her film 'Mimi', at… pic.twitter.com/0HjOnFvEMS— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023
#WATCH | "It is a great feeling...," says Bhavin Rabri after receiving Best Child Artist for Chhello Show, at the National Film Awards. pic.twitter.com/U0G1RiEdQn— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023
#WATCH | "I will always be grateful to everyone. This is one of the most prestigious awards. It is the biggest dream of any artist. The dream has come true today...," says Indian composer Devi Sri Prasad after receiving the National award for 'Pushpa: The Rise' pic.twitter.com/DCtOYbtYwc— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023
National Film Awards 2021 : సినిమా రంగంలో అత్యుత్తమ ప్రదర్శన కనబరిచిన నటీనటులు, సాంకేతిక బృందానికి వివిధ కేటగిరీల్లో ఈ అవార్డులు దక్కాయి. 31 విభాగాల్లో ఫీచర్ ఫిల్స్మ్కు, 24 విభాగాల్లో నాన్ ఫీచర్ ఫిల్మ్స్కు, 3 విభాగాల్లో రచనా విభాగానికి అవార్డులు ప్రకటించారు. 2021 సంవత్సరానికి 281 ఫీచర్ ఫిల్మ్లు వివిధ విభాగాల్లో ఈసారి జాతీయ అవార్డుల కోసం స్క్రూటినీకి వచ్చినట్లు జ్యూరీ కమిటీ ప్రకటించింది. ఈ క్రమంలో బెస్ట్ ఫీచర్ ఫిల్మ్ అవార్డును 'రాకెట్రీ ద నంబీ ఎఫెక్ట్' సినిమా దక్కించుకోగా.. ఉత్తమ నటుడిగా ఐకాన్ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్, ఉత్తమ నటిగా ఆలియా భట్, కృతిసనన్ అందుకున్నారు.
ఉత్తమ తెలుగు సినిమాగా 'ఉప్పెన' అందుకోగా.. ఉత్తమ హిందీ చిత్రంగా 'సర్దార్ ఉద్ధమ్', ఉత్తమ గుజరాతీ చిత్రం 'ఛల్లో షో', ఉత్తమ కన్నడ చిత్రంగా '777 చార్లీ', ఉత్తమ మలయాళీ చిత్రంగా 'హోమ్' సినిమాలకు అవార్డులు అందుకున్నాయి. 'కొండపొలం' సినిమాకు పాటలు రాసిన చంద్రబోస్కు ఉత్తమ గీత రచయిత పురస్కారాన్ని అందుకున్నారు.
Congratulations to our Choreographer Prem Rakshith ❤️— DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) October 17, 2023
#RRRMovie #NationalFilmAwards
pic.twitter.com/ow327xdyx2
ఆర్ఆర్ఆర్కు అవార్డుల పంట..
RRR National Fim Awards : మరోవైపు పుష్ప-1తో పాటు 'ఆర్ఆర్ఆర్' సినిమాకు అవార్డుల వెల్లువ కొనసాగింది. ఉత్తమ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్(బ్యాక్గ్రౌండ్ స్కోర్), ఉత్తమ నేపథ్య గాయకుడు, స్పెషల్ ఎఫెక్ట్స్, స్టంట్ కొరియోగ్రాఫర్ ఇలా ఆరు కేటగిరీల్లో 'ఆర్ఆర్ఆర్' సినిమా అవార్డులు అందుకుంది.
69th National Film Awards ceremony : రాష్టపతి చేతుల మీదగా అవార్డును అందుకున్న అల్లు అర్జున్.. ఎమోషనల్ అయిన వహీదా రెహమాన్