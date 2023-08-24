National Awards Reactions : పుష్ప టీమ్ ఎమోషనల్.. 'నేషనల్' విన్నర్స్కు సెలబ్రిటీల స్పెషల్ విషెస్
Published: 1 hours ago
National Awards Reactions : 2021 ఏడాదికి గానూ చలనచిత్ర జాతీయ పురస్కారాలను కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం ప్రకటించింది. ఈ క్రమంలో 69వ జాతీయ అవార్డులను జ్యూరీ సభ్యులు గురువారం దిల్లీలో ప్రకటించారు. జాతీయ ఉత్తమ నటుడి అవార్డు ఐకాన్ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్ను వరించింది. సుకుమార్ దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కిన 'పుష్ప-1' సినిమాకు గాను ఆయన ఈ అవార్డుకు ఎంపికయ్యారు. దీంతో బన్నీ ఫ్యాన్స్ నెట్టింట సంబరాలు చేసుకుంటున్నారు. ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా బెస్ట్ యాక్టర్ అనే ట్యాగ్ను ట్రెండ్ చేస్తున్నారు. అంతే కాకుండా అల్లు అర్జున్ నివాసం వద్దకు చేరుకుని సందడి చేశారు. పుష్ప టీమ్ బన్నీ ఇంటికి చేరుకుని ఆయన్ను అభినందించారు. ఇక పుష్ప దర్శకుడు సుకుమార్ అయితే అల్లు అర్జున్ను హత్తుకుని భావోద్వేగానికి లోనయ్యారు. మరోవైపు సినీ ప్రముఖులు, సెలబ్రిటీలు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా నేషనల్ అవార్డ్స్ విన్నర్స్కు విషెస్ తెలుపుతున్నారు.
Maverick director @aryasukku and our producers #NaveenYerneni garu and #RaviShankar garu shower their happiness and love on Icon Star @alluarjun for becoming THE FIRST ACTOR FROM TFI to win the BEST ACTOR at the National Awards ❤️#Pushpa ❤️🔥#ThaggedheLe pic.twitter.com/RvxX7NbKnM— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 24, 2023
It’s a SIXERRR… Congratulations to the entire team of RRR on winning national awards. Thanks to the jury for the recognition..:)— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 24, 2023
Bhairi, Prem Master, Peddanna, Srinivas Mohan garu, Solomon Master 🥰🥰
#BestActor HARDWORK NEVER FAILS 💪🏾— thaman S (@MusicThaman) August 24, 2023
Heart is So happy To See Our Dear #IconStar Shining ✨ Congratulations dear Brother @alluarjun gaaru ❤️ For Winning 🏆 the Prestigious #NationalAwards2023 #Pushpa 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/T1wDQQhB59
Congratulations to my colleagues of #RRRMovie. @kaalabhairava7 you brought Komuram Bheemudo song to life with your voice. @mmkeeravaani garu, your background score for our film is the best and this award is another recognition for the same. Prem Master, every aching bone and…— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 24, 2023
Congratulations @alluarjun bava. You deserve all the success and awards you get for #Pushpa.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 24, 2023
Devi, a well deserved award for the album. Congratulations to the entire team of Pushpa..— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 24, 2023
Bose garu, again..:)
And, also congratulations to the entire team of Uppena on winning Best Telugu Film.
Also, to all the winners across the nation. May this lift your Spirits to…
Heartiest Congratulations to All The Award Winners of 69 th National Film Awards 2021 !!!! 👏👏👏— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 24, 2023
Also Proud Moment for Telugu Cinema 👏👏👏
Heartiest Congratulations to especially my dearest Bunny @AlluArjun for the coveted National Best Actor Award !!!!!
Absolutely Proud of…
#Uppena wins the 'Best Feature Film in Telugu' at the 69th #NationalAwards 💥💥— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 24, 2023
Our blockbuster director @BuchiBabuSana and our successful producers #NaveenYerneni garu and #RaviShankar garu have together delivered a blockbuster wave at the box office 🌊#PanjaVaishnavTej… pic.twitter.com/7kv7VwIoCl