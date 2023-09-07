Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Twitter Review : థియేటర్లలోకి 'మిస్ శెట్టి మిస్టర్ పోలిశెట్టి'.. అనుష్క సినిమా ఎలా ఉందంటే ?
Published: 8 minutes ago
Miss Shetty Mister Polishetty Twitter Review: టాలీవుడ్ బ్యూటీ అనుష్క, యంగ్ హీరో నవీన్ పోలిశెట్టి ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో తెరకెక్కిన లేటెస్ట్ మూవీ 'మిస్ శెట్టి మిస్టర్ పోలిశెట్టి'. భారీ అంచనాల నడుమ ఈ సినిమా గురువారం థియేటర్లలోకి ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే ప్రీమియర్స్ చూసిన అభిమానులు ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాలను తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. ఇంతకీ ఈ సినిమా ఎలా ఉందంటే ?
ప్రస్తుతం ఈ సినిమాకు మిక్స్డ్ టాక్ వస్తోంది. ఫస్టాఫ్లో ఫన్ చాలా క్రేజీగా ఉందని.. సెకండాఫ్ చాలా ఎమోషనల్ టచ్తో చాలా బాగుందని ఒకరు అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు. ఇక సిద్దూ పోలిశెట్టి, అన్విత సీన్లు, నవీన్ కామెడీ టైమింగ్, డైలాగ్స్, గుడ్ ఎమోషన్స్ ఉన్నాయి అంటూ మరో నెటిజన్ కామెంట్ చేశారు. మరొకరేమో సినిమాలో నవీన్ పొలిశెట్టి పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ చాలా బాగుందని.. తన గ్రేస్ వల్లే సినిమా నిలబడిందని అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు.
#MSMP Second half runs with Comedy and Drama (Sentiment) with an emotional climax.— Gulte (@GulteOfficial) September 6, 2023
20 min #NaveenPolishetty Hilarious Comedy in 2nd half worked superbly.
The first half shows the hilarious side of #Naveen, but he amazes us all with his emotional performance in the latter…
Naveen P is the name, and comedy is his game!! #MissShettyMrPolishetty— Sai_Reviews (@saisaysmovies) September 6, 2023
A beautiful and breezy romcom that Doesn’t waste a minute, establishing itself so well with a succinct screenplay. Aided by terrific performances and fire comedy, it’s been already such an enjoyable ride! https://t.co/hnLsvwcyUi
ఇంకొకరేమో చాలా సీన్లలో కామెడీ వర్కవుట్ అయిందని.. నవీన్ కామెడీ టైమింగ్ ఫెర్ఫెక్ట్గా ఉందని అన్నారు. ఇక అనుష్క కూడా ఈ సినిమాలో బాగా నటించారని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్ ఫన్.. సెకండాఫ్ ఎమోషనల్గా ఉందని.. స్టోరీ పెద్దగా ఏమీ ఉండదు కానీ కథ నడిపించిన విధానం బాగుందంటూ మరొకరు నెట్టింట చెప్పుకొచ్చారు.
Crazy fun first half @NaveenPolishety & @MsAnushkaShetty Rocked all the show— Prabhas (@Rebelfied) September 6, 2023
Very good Second half with Emotional touch 👌🏻 @UV_Creations Top Notch Production Values 💥
Finally Everything Worked 😍 #MissShettyMrPolishetty
Decent first half!!@NaveenPolishety ‘s screen presence is helping the movie big time.#MissShettyMrPolishetty— Siddhu (@gopal_alapati) September 7, 2023
If not for Naveen Polishetty #MissShettyMrPolishetty wouldn’t have worked the way it has. He was absolutely brilliant. Movie has some good laughs and a feel good factor. But it doesn’t have any freshness or surprises to take away. A typical romcom. One time watch.— Sushanth Nallapareddy (@sushanthreddy) September 7, 2023