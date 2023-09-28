Chandramukhi 2 Twitter Review : 'వెట్టయాన్ రాజా వచ్చేశాడు'.. మరి ఆడియెన్స్ను మెప్పించాడా?
Published: 46 minutes ago
Chandramukhi 2 Twitter Review : కొరియోగ్రాఫర్ రాఘవ లారెన్స్, బాలీవుడ్ నటి కంగనా రనౌత్ లీడ్ రోల్లో తెరకెక్కిన సినిమా 'చంద్రముఖి-2'. ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు పి. వాసు ఈ సినిమాను తెరకెక్కించారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో లారెన్స్.. వెట్టయాన్ రాజా పాత్రలో మెరిశారు. నిర్మాత సుభాస్కరణ్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్ బ్యానర్పై రూపొందించారు. ఇక సెప్టెంబర్ 28 గురువారం ఈ సినిమా గ్రాండ్గా థియేటర్లలో విడులైంది. మరి ఈ సినిమా టాక్ ఎలా ఉందంటే..
గురువారం ఉదయం నుంచే థియేటర్లలో ప్రీమియర్స్ షోస్ పడ్డాయి. ఫస్ట్ షో చూసిన కొందరు సినిమా డీసెంట్గా ఉందని కితాబిస్తున్నారు. హర్రర్ సీన్స్, సెకండ్ హాఫ్ బాగుందని, ముఖ్యంగా నటి కంగనా రనౌత్ పర్ఫార్మెన్స్ అదిరిపోయిందని ఓ నెటిజన్ ట్విట్టర్లో రాశాడు. సినిమా చూసిన మరో నెటిజన్.. ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్ చాలా ఎంటర్టైనింగ్గా ఉందని.. వడివేలు నటనతో నవ్వులు పూయించాడన్నారు. ఇక సినిమాలో లారెన్స్ పాత్ర కంటే ఎక్కువగా బాలీవుడ్ బ్యూటీ కంగనా గురించే నెట్టింట టాక్ నడుస్తోంది. ఈమె స్క్రీన్ ప్రజెన్స్ బాగుందని.. సినిమాకు ఆమె నటన ప్లస్ పాయింట్ అని టాక్ వినిపిస్తోంది. అంతేకాకుండా ఈ సినిమాతో.. సౌత్ ఇండస్ట్రీలో కంగనా గ్రాండ్గా రీ ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చారని మరికొందరు అంటున్నారు.
✨Release🍿— KollyWorld (@KollyWorld14) September 28, 2023
Make way for the Queen on her grand re-entry to the south! #KanganaRanaut
#Chandramukhi2 getting ravishing opening as filled with family audience for First Day First Show 🍿 pic.twitter.com/w7wOh9SiR0
Honest Review ! I watched the film today in gold cinema - still felt Super hyped— chandramukhi 2 (@DeepakK36442700) September 28, 2023
Second half - was extremely engaging as it took me into the Chandramukhi WORLD pure goosebumps moments. Kangana stole the show 🔥🔥
Kudos to the team specially kangana
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
#chandramukhi2 pic.twitter.com/R474A0k2hR
#Chandramukhi2— FilmoPhile (@Filmophile_Man) September 28, 2023
First Half is Entertaining 🔥 #Vadivelu is back 😄
Queen #KanganaRanaut is yet to arrive!
Blockbuster on its cards!!#RaghavaLawrence#PVasu#Chandramukhi2Review pic.twitter.com/tO5qgKztcj
#Chandramukhi2 movie review— LetsTrend (@letsstrend) September 28, 2023
1st half Average and2nd half Decent.
Overall Average movie🙃
Screenplay okayish. Music🙄 Flashback😖 Ragavalarance 👍
My rating 2.8/5⭐#LeoSecondSingle #LeoAudioLaunch#LeoUpdate #Leo #Jawan #JawanTsunami #JawanCreatesHistory pic.twitter.com/llb4L1pQfU
Finished watching #Chandramukhi2— Phoenix Wing | (@PhoenixWing15) September 28, 2023
It is on par with its predecessor 💖 with great screenplay and good jumpscares
Climax dance is INSANE
Showstealers:
Lakshmi Menon
Kangana Ranaut
Rating: 3.75/5 pic.twitter.com/z4R4vC3rc5
#Chandramukhi2 #KanganaRanaut @KanganaTeam— Dr.Sandeep Banavath (@Sandeep888577) September 28, 2023
Her screen presence as Chandra Mukhi is just 🔥
Biggest Plus to the movie.
2nd half starts with a Bang🔥@mmkeeravaani sir Bgms.🙏 Next level sir. pic.twitter.com/QfeKFSEdZ4
