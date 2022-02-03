Minister KTR Response: Minister KTR, the executive president of Teresa, has strongly condemned the firing on MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh. KTR described the shooting of Asaduddin's vehicle as cowardly. The minister took to Twitter to comment on the incident and said Asaduddin was happy to be out safely. On the other hand, the MIM has strongly condemned the attack on Asaduddin Owaisi. Shops closed in Hyderabad caravan in protest of firing on Asaduddin.

Attack on Asaduddin Owaisi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's car was attacked. He was on his way to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh when two men opened fire on his car at the Chargers Toll Gate. 3-4 bullets were said to have been fired.