Donation For Flood Victims: వరద బాధితులకు అండగా అగ్ర హీరోలు
Chiranjeevi Donation For Flood Victims: వరద బాధితులను ఆదుకునేందుకు మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి, రామ్ చరణ్ ముందుకొచ్చారు. ఏపీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి సహాయనిధికి 25 లక్షల విరాళం ప్రకటించారు. హీరో మహేశ్ బాబు కూడా రూ.25 లక్షల విరాళం ఇవ్వన్నునట్లు ట్విటర్ వేదికగా తెలిపారు.
Pained by the wide spread devastation & havoc caused by floods & torrential Rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of Rs.25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM pic.twitter.com/cn0VImFYGJ— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 1, 2021
Junior NTR Donation For Flood Victims: వరద బాధితుల సహాయార్థం జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ విరాళం ప్రకటించారు. రూ.25 లక్షలు ఇవ్వనున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. ఈ మేరకు ట్విటర్ వేదికగా వెల్లడించారు. వరద బాధితుల కష్టాలు చూసి చలించిపోయాననన్న జూ.ఎన్టీఆర్.. వారు కోలుకునేందుకు తన వంతు చిన్న సాయం చేస్తున్నట్లు చెప్పారు.
Moved by the plight of people affected by the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh, I am contributing 25 lakhs as a small step to aid in their recovery.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 1, 2021
