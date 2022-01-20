కేంద్ర మంత్రి కిషన్రెడ్డికి కొవిడ్ పాజిటివ్
కేంద్ర మంత్రి కిషన్రెడ్డికి కొవిడ్ పాజిటివ్
14:22 January 20
CENTRAL MINISTER KISHAN REDDY TESTED POSITVE FOR CORONA
I have tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have recently come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested.— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 20, 2022
- కేంద్ర మంత్రి కిషన్రెడ్డికి కొవిడ్ పాజిటివ్
- హోం క్వారంటైన్లో ఉన్నట్లు ట్విట్టర్లో పేర్కొన్న కిషన్రెడ్డి
- స్వల్ప లక్షణాలతో బాధపడుతున్నట్లు వెల్లడించిన కిషన్రెడ్డి
