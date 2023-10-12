Operation Ajay Israel India : ఇజ్రాయెల్ X హమాస్.. భారతీయులను తరలించడానికి 'ఆపరేషన్ అజయ్'
Published: 1 hours ago
Operation Ajay Israel India : ఇజ్రాయెల్ X హమాస్.. భారతీయులను తరలించడానికి 'ఆపరేషన్ అజయ్'
Published: 1 hours ago
Operation Ajay Israel India : ఇజ్రాయెల్ ఆర్మీ, హమాస్ ఉగ్రవాదుల మధ్య భీకర పోరు కొనసాగుతోంది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఇజ్రాయెల్లో చిక్కుకున్న భారత పౌరులను మన దేశానికి తరలించేందుకు కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం చర్యలు తీసుకుంటోంది. ఇందుకోసం ప్రత్యేక విమానాలను ఏర్పాటు చేసింది. ఈ ప్రక్రియకు 'ఆపరేషన్ అజయ్'గా పేరు పెట్టింది. శ్రీలంక పర్యటనలో ఉన్న భారత విదేశాంగ మంత్రి ఎస్ జైశంకర్ ఆపరేషన్ అజయ్ను ప్రారంభిస్తున్నట్లు ఎక్స్ వేదికగా ప్రకటించారు. ప్రత్యేక విమానాలతో పాటు ఇతర ఏర్పాట్లు చేశామని.. విదేశాల్లో ఉన్న మన భారతీయులు భద్రత, శ్రేయస్సుకు పూర్తిగా కట్టుబడి ఉన్నామని అన్నారు. గురువారం భారతీయులతో కూడిన మొదటి విమానం మన దేశానికి చేరుకుంటుందని అధికారులు తెలిపారు.
-
Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 11, 2023
Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place.
Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad.
Israel Palestine War Update : జై శంకర్ ప్రకటన తర్వాత ఇజ్రాయెల్లోని భారత ఎంబసీ.. రిజిస్టర్ చేసుకున్న భారతీయులకు ఈ-మెయిళ్లను పంపించింది. మిగతా వారికి ఆ తర్వాత వచ్చే విమానాల్లో తరలిస్తామని తెలిపింది. అయితే కొన్ని అంచనాల ప్రకారం ఇజ్రాయెల్లో దాదాపు 18 వేల మంది భారతీయులు ఉన్నట్లు సమాచారం. పశ్చిమాసియాలో నెలకొన్న ఈ సంక్షోభం గురించి జై శంకర్.. యునైటెడ్ అరబ్ ఎమిరేట్స్- యూఏఈ విదేశీ వ్యవహారాల మంత్రి షేక్ అబ్దుల్లా బిన్ జాయెద్ అల్ నహ్యాన్తో బుధవారం చర్చించారు.
-
The Embassy has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight tomorrow. Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights.@MEAIndia https://t.co/Qz4ieVd5l4— India in Israel (@indemtel) October 11, 2023
సహాయ కేంద్రాలు
Israel Hamas War India Helpline Number : అంతకుముందు, ఇజ్రాయెల్, పాలస్తీనాల్లో ఉన్న పరిస్థితిని పర్యవేక్షించడానికి.. అక్కడున్న భారతీయులకు సమాచారం, సహయం అందించడానికి కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం దిల్లీలో 24/7 కంట్రోల్ రూమ్ ఏర్పాటు చేసింది. దీంతో పాటు అత్యవసర సహాయక కేంద్రాలను(హెల్ప్లైన్) టెల్అవీవ్, రమల్లాలో ఏర్పాటు చేసింది. దిల్లీ కంట్రోల్ రూం నంబర్లు, ఈ మెయిల్ చిరునామా వివరాలు.. 1800118797 (టోల్ఫ్రీ), +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104, +911123017905, +919968291988, situationroom@mea.gov.in; భారత రాయబార కార్యాలయాలు టెల్ అవీవ్, రమల్లాల్లో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన సహాయ కేంద్రాల ఫోన్ నంబర్లు, ఈ మెయిల్ వివరాలు.. +97235226748, +972543278392, cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in; +970592916418 (వాట్సప్ కూడా), rep.ramallah@mea.gov.in
-
The Embassy has been working constantly to help our fellow citizens in Israel through a 24-hour helpline. Please remain calm & vigilant & follow the security advisories.— India in Israel (@indemtel) October 11, 2023
24*7 Emergency Helpline/Contact:
Tel +972-35226748
Tel +972-543278392
Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in pic.twitter.com/Y7HehsaJOf
-
Public Notice— India in Palestine - الهند في فلسطين (@ROIRamallah) October 7, 2023
In light of the prevailing security situation, Indian nationals in Palestine can directly contact the Representative Office of India to address any case of emergency or needed assistance on the 24-hours Emergency Helpline:
Jawwal: 0592-916418
WhatsApp:+970-59291641
Israel Hamas War : యుద్ధ విస్తరణ సంకేతాలు.. హమాస్ కోసం రంగంలోకి అరబ్ దేశాలు? ఇజ్రాయెల్కు మద్దతిచ్చేదెవరంటే?