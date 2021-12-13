పార్లమెంట్పై దాడికి 20 ఏళ్లు.. మృతులకు రాష్ట్రపతి, ప్రధాని నివాళి
Parliament Attack 2001: భారత పార్లమెంట్పై జరిగిన ఉగ్రదాడికి 20 ఏళ్లు అయిన నేపథ్యంలో అప్పటి ఘటనలో మరణించిన భద్రతా సిబ్బందిని స్మరించుకున్నారు రాష్ట్రపతి రామ్నాథ్ కోవింద్. వారు చేసిన త్యాగానికి దేశం ఎప్పటికీ కృతజ్ఞతతో ఉంటుందని అన్నారు. ఆ ఘటనలో మరణించిన సిబ్బంది కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు సానుభూతి తెలిపారు.
I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world’s largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 13, 2021
Modi tweet Parliament attack
ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ సైతం పార్లమెంట్ దాడి ఘటనపై ట్వీట్ చేశారు. పార్లమెంట్ దాడిని నిలువరించేందుకు ప్రయత్నించి మరణించిన సిబ్బందికి నివాళులు అర్పించారు. వీరి త్యాగం దేశ పౌరులకు ప్రేరణ అందిస్తూనే ఉంటుందని అన్నారు.
I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021
కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షా, రక్షణ మంత్రి రాజ్నాథ్ సింగ్ సైతం భద్రతా సిబ్బందిని స్మరించుకుంటూ ట్వీట్లు చేశారు.
Parliament Attack mastermind
లష్కరే తొయిబా(ఎల్ఈటీ) ఉగ్రసంస్థకు చెందిన ఐదుగురు సాయుధులు 2001 డిసెంబర్ 13న పార్లమెంట్పై దాడి చేశారు. పార్లమెంట్ కాంప్లెక్స్లోకి చొరబడి విచక్షణా రహితంగా కాల్పులు చేశారు. ఇందులో ఓ పౌరుడు, భద్రతా సిబ్బంది సహా 14 మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు. సమావేశాలు జరుగుతున్న సమయంలోనే ఈ ఘటన జరిగింది. ఆ సమయంలో పార్లమెంట్లో 100 మంది సభ్యులు ఉన్నారు.
