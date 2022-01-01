ఘనంగా టీమ్ఇండియా న్యూ ఇయర్ సెలబ్రేషన్స్
Teamindia New Year celebrations: కొత్త ఏడాది సంబరాలను జాగ్రత్త చర్యలు పాటిస్తూ ప్రపంచమంతా ఘనంగా జరుపుకొంది. ఈ సంవత్సరం అందరికీ మంచి జరగాలని, సాఫీగా సాగిపోవాలని ఆశిస్తూ.. సామాన్యుల నుంచి సెలబ్రిటీల వరకు తమదైన శైలిలో శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. కాగా, దక్షిణాఫ్రికా పర్యటనలో టీమ్ఇండియా క్రికెటర్లు, సహాయక సిబ్బంది కొత్త సంవత్సర వేడుకలను ఘనంగా జరుపుకొన్నారు. ప్లేయర్స్ అంతా కలిసి కేక్ కట్ చేసి సరదాగా గడిపారు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలను సోషలమీడియా వేదికగా పోస్ట్ చేశారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఆ ఫొటోలు వైరల్గా మారాయి. అలాగే కోహ్లీ, దిగ్గజ క్రికెటర్లు సచిన్, సెహ్వాగ్, లక్ష్మణ్ సహా పలువురు ఆటగాళ్లు సోషల్మీడియా ద్వారా ఫ్యాన్స్కు స్పెషల్ విషెస్ తెలిపారు. ఎవరెవరు ఏమని ట్వీట్ చేశారంటే..
We hope everyone is blessed with joy and happiness this new year. We send you our love and positivity. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZI3DU0JD5m— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 1, 2022
"ఈ ఏడాది ప్రతిఒక్కరి జీవితం సంతోషంతో నిండిపోవాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. మా ప్రేమను మీతో పంచుకుంటున్నాం."
-కోహ్లీ, టీమ్ఇండియా టెస్ట్ సారథి
That time of the year when we'll do 2̶0̶2̶1̶ 2022.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2022
Time for a reboot!
Wishing everyone a healthy and happy new year 2022. 😊
"2022ను కొత్తగా ప్రారంభిద్దాం. ప్రతిఒక్కరూ ఆరోగ్యంగా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. హ్యాపీ న్యూ ఇయర్ 2022"
-సచిన్
Thank you 2021 pic.twitter.com/hErc8npoel— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) December 31, 2021
2020 and 2021 have been years with many challenges. Wishing 2022 has a lot more ease and good health for everyone. Wishing you a very Happy New Year. #Welcome2022 pic.twitter.com/tUO8COrIU8— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 31, 2021
To a New Year, a New Journey, New Learnings and New Memories. Wishing you a happy, safe and healthy New Year .— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 1, 2022
Happy New Year.
For most of us, 2021 was not a year that can be recalled with lots of fondness but we all can be optimistic that #NewYear2022 will be better. Wishing all of you a healthy #NewYear. #HAPPYNEWYEAR2022 #HAPPYNEWYEAR— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 1, 2022
