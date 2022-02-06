BCCI Prize Money: కుర్రాళ్లకు భారీ నజరానా ప్రకటించిన బీసీసీఐ
BCCI Prize Money: ఐసీసీ అండర్-19 ప్రపంచకప్లో టీమ్ఇండియా రికార్డు స్థాయిలో ఐదోసారి కప్పు గెలిచింది. దీంతో బీసీసీఐ యువ ఆటగాళ్లకు భారీ నజరానా ప్రకటించింది. శనివారం రాత్రి ఇంగ్లాండ్తో జరిగిన తుది పోరులో భారత్ 4 వికెట్ల తేడాతో చారిత్రక విజయం సాధించింది. దీంతో బీసీసీఐ అధ్యక్షుడు సౌరవ్ గంగూలీ, సెక్రటరీ జైషా వారికి ప్రత్యేక అభినందనలు తెలిపారు.
2⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ 🏆— BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2022
2⃣0⃣0⃣8⃣ 🏆
2⃣0⃣1⃣2⃣ 🏆
2⃣0⃣1⃣8⃣ 🏆
2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ 🏆
India U19 - The FIVE-TIME World Cup Winners 👏 🔝#U19CWC #BoysInBlue pic.twitter.com/DiE53Sdu0Y
Congratulations #BoysInBlue on winning the @ICC U19 World Cup. This is a Very Very Special @VVSLaxman281 win against all odds. Each of our youngsters has shown the heart and temperament needed to make history in these trying times #INDvENG #U19CWCFinal pic.twitter.com/amuzSbarbc— Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 5, 2022
ఈ క్రమంలోనే షా.. ఆటగాళ్లకు ఒక్కొక్కరికీ రూ.40లక్షలు, సహాయ సిబ్బందికి రూ.25 లక్షల చొప్పున నగదు బహుమతి ప్రకటించారు. కాగా, ఈ మ్యాచ్లో తొలి ఇన్నింగ్స్ ఆడిన ఇంగ్లాండ్ 189 పరుగులకు ఆలౌటవ్వగా.. భారత్ 47.4 ఓవర్లలో 6 వికెట్లు కోల్పోయి లక్ష్యాన్ని చేరుకుంది.
I’m pleased to announce the reward of 40 lacs per player and 25 lacs per support staff for the U19 #TeamIndia contingent for their exemplary performance in #U19CWCFinal. You have made 🇮🇳 proud. @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv— Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 5, 2022
Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way ..The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value .. magnificent stuff..@bcci— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 5, 2022
