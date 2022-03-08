'రష్యాను ఉగ్రవాద దేశంగా గుర్తించండి'
Updated on: 1 hours ago
'రష్యాను ఉగ్రవాద దేశంగా గుర్తించండి'
Updated on: 1 hours ago
02:20 March 09
-
US President Joe Biden spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the situation on the ground & consult on continuing U.S. support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people; tweets, "we have provided more than $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine."— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022
(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/F5HF6xSEZ8
అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు జో బైడెన్.. ఉక్రెయిన్ అధ్యక్షుడు జెలెన్స్కీతో మాట్లాడారు. క్షేత్రస్థాయిలో ఉన్న పరిస్థితులపై సంభాషించారు. ఉక్రెయిన్ ప్రజలకు అమెరికా మద్దతు ఉంటుందని బైడెన్ చెప్పారు. ఇప్పటికే ఉక్రెయిన్ భద్రత కోసం 1 బిలియన్ డాలర్లను కేటాయించినట్లు తెలిపారు.
02:12 March 09
-
I am very grateful to you, Boris. Please increase the pressure of sanctions against this country (Russia) and please recognise this country as a terrorist state: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addresses Britain's Parliament#RussiaUkraine— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022
(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/YEsgXpN6eI
రష్యాపై మరిన్ని ఆంక్షలను పెంచాలని బ్రిటన్ ప్రధాని బోరిస్ జాన్సన్ను కోరారు ఉక్రెయిన్ అధ్యక్షుడు జెలెన్స్కీ. రష్యాను ఉగ్రవాద దేశంగా గుర్తించాలని విన్నవించారు.
01:55 March 09
'రష్యాను ఉగ్రవాద దేశంగా గుర్తించండి'
-
Biden announces ban on Russian oil, gas and coal imports to US— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) March 8, 2022
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/CtlAD4AL1g#Biden #US #UkraineRussianWar #Russia pic.twitter.com/Jkjv0JCzwC
ఉక్రెయిన్పై రష్యా దాడికి ప్రతిస్పందనగా మరిన్ని ఆంక్షలను పెంచింది అమెరికా. రష్యా నుంచి చమురు, సహజ వాయువు, బొగ్గు దిగుమతులను నిషేధిస్తున్నట్లు అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు జో బైడెన్ మంగళవారం ప్రకటించారు.
"రష్యా ప్రధాన ఆదాయ వనరుని లక్ష్యంగా చేసుకోవాలని నిర్ణయించాం. రష్యా చమురు, గ్యాస్, ఇంధనానికి సంబంధించిన అన్ని దిగుమతులను నిషేధిస్తున్నాము" అని బైడెన్ తెలిపారు.
రష్యా ఇంధన దిగుమతులను నిషేధించాలా? వద్దా? అనే విషయంలో యూరోపియన్ దేశాల మధ్య భిన్నాభిప్రాయాలు ఉన్నాయి. ఎందుకంటే.. ఆ దేశాలు రష్యా ఇంధనంపై ఎక్కువగా ఆధారపడతాయి. రష్యా ఇంధనంపై అమెరికా చాలా తక్కువ మోతాదులో ఆధారపడి ఉంది. 2021లో దాదాపు 8 శాతం దిగుమతి చేసుకోగా.. అందులో కేవలం 3 శాతం మాత్రమే ముడి చమురు ఉంది.