CBN about constitution day: ఆ బాధ్యత.. ప్రతి ఒక్కరిపైనా ఉంది : చంద్రబాబు
CBN about constitution day: ఆ బాధ్యత.. ప్రతి ఒక్కరిపైనా ఉంది : చంద్రబాబు
రాజ్యాంగ విలువలను కాపాడుకోవడం మన సమష్టి బాధ్యత అని తెదేపా అధినేత చంద్రబాబు (CBN tweet about constitution day) అన్నారు. రాజ్యాంగం ఎంత మంచిదైనా, దాన్ని అమలు చేస్తున్న వారు మంచివారు కాకపోతే, అది చెడ్డదని రుజువవుతుందని అంబేద్కర్ అన్నారని గుర్తు చేశారు. అదే సమయంలో.. రాజ్యాంగం ఎంత చెడ్డదైనా.. దానిని అమలు చేసేవారు మంచివారైతే అది మంచిదని రుజువు అవుతుందని కూడా చెప్పారని చంద్రబాబు అన్నారు.
-
Though, a few with vested interests are attempting to undermine the Constitution, it is our collective responsibility and duty to uphold the values enshrined in it. We need to empower all sections of the society economically, socially, culturally and politically.(2/4)— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 26, 2021
స్వార్థ ప్రయోజనాలతో కొందరు రాజ్యాంగాన్ని నిర్వీర్యం చేసేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నప్పటికీ.. అందులో పొందుపరిచిన విలువలను కాపాడుకోవడం మన సమిష్టి బాధ్యత, కర్తవ్యం అని బాబు పేర్కొన్నారు. సమాజంలోని అన్ని వర్గాలనూ ఆర్థికంగా, సామాజికంగా, సాంస్కృతికంగా, రాజకీయంగా శక్తివంతం చేయాలని చంద్రబాబు(tdp chief chandrababu) పిలుపునిచ్చారు.
-
Therefore, on this day let us rededicate ourselves to work towards reaching the noble goals of our Constitution envisioned by the likes of Dr. BR Ambedkar who dreamed of what India stands for and paved way for it.(4/4)#ConstitutionDay— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 26, 2021
సమానత్వం, సమగ్రత, హక్కుల లక్ష్యాన్ని సాధించడానికి మన రాజ్యాంగం మనకు అవకాశం, వేదికను ఇస్తున్నదన్నారు. మన రాజ్యాంగం మంచిదని నిరూపించుకోవాలనే సంకల్పం మనలో ఉందన్నారు. బీ.ఆర్.అంబేద్కర్ వంటివారు భారతదేశం ఎలా ఉండాలని కలలు కన్నారో.. వారి కలలను నిజం చేసేలా, మన రాజ్యాంగంలోని ఉదాత్తమైన లక్ష్యాలను చేరుకోవడానికి.. మనల్ని మనం పునరంకితం చేసుకుందామని చంద్రబాబు పిలుపునిచ్చారు.
ఇదీ చదవండి:
Affidavit On Amaravathi: పాలనా వికేంద్రీకణ బిల్లును ఉపసంహరించుకున్నాం.. రాజధాని కేసుల్లో ప్రభుత్వం అఫిడవిట్