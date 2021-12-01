Junior NTR Donate For Flood Victims: వరద బాధితుల సహాయార్థం జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ విరాళం
Junior NTR Donate For Flood Victims: వరద బాధితుల సహాయార్థం జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ విరాళం
17:01 December 01
రూ.25 లక్షల విరాళం ప్రకటించిన జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్
Moved by the plight of people affected by the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh, I am contributing 25 lakhs as a small step to aid in their recovery.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 1, 2021
- వరద బాధితుల సహాయార్థం జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ విరాళం
- రూ.25 లక్షల విరాళం ప్రకటించిన జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్
- వరద బాధితుల కష్టాలు చూసి చలించిపోయా: జూ.ఎన్టీఆర్
- వరద బాధితులు కోలుకునేందుకు నావంతు చిన్న సాయం: ఎన్టీఆర్
